Eagles Reacts Survey: Week 13

It’s time for our weekly vibe check on the Birds.

On one hand, it was encouraging to see the offense rebound in a big way after only putting up 21 against the Commanders and 17 in Indy. Never a bad day to drop a 40 burger.

On the other hand, the Eagles never fully put the Packers away until the very end. There are still concerns about Philly’s run defense. And their special teams unit.

This week’s game against the Titans figures to be a good test. Tennessee is good at running the ball and stopping the run. Let’s see how the Eagles navigate that. It’s probably a spot where Jalen Hurts has to carry the offense with his arm as opposed to his legs.

The Eagles haven’t played a playoff caliber team since losing to Washington. Prior to that, it was their win over the Cooper Rush-led Cowboys. This opponent is one of the toughest ones they’ll face in the regular season. For better or for worse, how they perform will be telling.

