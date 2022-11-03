Eagles-Texans instant reaction show!

The Philadelphia Eagles keep their winning streak alive, defeating the Houston Texans 29-17 on the road.

Going into Thursday night’s game I just knew it was going to be an easy win against a bad team and shockingly that wasn’t the case by any means.

This was a tough game to watch, the Eagles were completely out of whack for a good majority of the game. Jalen Hurts just couldn’t catch a break, he had his first fumble lost of the season and Jordan Mailata got beaten badly for two sacks by Jerry Hughes coming out of halftime. The Eagles run defense was horrible (it was clear they were missing Jordan Davis), the Eagles gave up 98 rushing yards in the first half and Jake Elliot missed the field goal right before halftime.

It wasn’t all bad though, Javon Hargrave came up big with two sacks and CJ Gardner-Johnson had an interception in the third quarter that the Eagles were able to capitalize off of. Dallas Goedert also finished with a season-high of 100 receiving yards.

