Eagles-Texans inactives: A surprise scratch

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced the inactives list for their 2022 NFL Week 9 Thursday Night Football game against the Houston Texans.

The following Eagles players WILL NOT PLAY: Josiah Scott, Sua Opeta, Ian Book, Trey Sermon, and Josh Sills.

Scott is out due to injury. Book, Sermon, and Sills are healthy scratches.

Opeta is a surprise inactive. The backup guard, who has played offensive snaps in five out of seven games this season, was not listed on the injury report. Perhaps him sitting is more about the team wanting to get Reed Blankenship active? The rookie safety is set to play in his second game this season. We’ve been arguing that he should be the top backup safety behind Marcus Epps and C.J. Gardner-Johnson, NOT K’Von Wallace.

Josh Jobe is back in the lineup tonight after being a healthy scratch last week. Scott’s injury opened up a door to playing time for him.

Marvin Wilson is active for the first time this season after being temporarily elevated from the practice squad on Thursday afternoon. He is one of five active defensive tackles along with Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, Milton Williams, and Marlon Tuipulotu.

The Eagles placed Jordan Davis on injured reserve on Wednesday; this the first missed game of his young career.

Philadelphia Eagles Inactive List

CB Josiah Scott - Injury.

QB Ian Book - Third string quarterback.

RB Trey Sermon - Fourth string running back.

OG Sua Opeta - Ninth offensive lineman.

OL Josh Sills - Tenth offensive lineman.

Houston Texans Inactive List

The Texans officially ruled Brandin Cooks out following reporters that that would be the case. The Eagles will be facing a Houston team that’s without their top two receivers.

WR Brandin Cooks

WR Nico Collins

DT Maliek Collins

LB Neville Hewitt

OG Justin McCray

DB Isaac Yiadom

DL Austin Deculus