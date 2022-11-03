Eagles vs. Texans Week 9 game preview and predictions

I started out my “Eagles vs. Steelers Week 8 game preview and predictions” post with the following sentence:

There’s no good reason for the Philadelphia Eagles to lose to the Pittsburgh Steelers today.

And, to the Eagles’ credit, they did not lose to the Steelers. They very much took care of business against an inferior football team.

The same sentiment applies tonight.

The Texans are not good. They are the league’s worst team by DVOA. They are the league’s worst team by Pro Football Focus grading.

They’re also very bad in a way that the Eagles are primed to exploit. Houston is allowing 186 rushing yards per game. That’s 30 yards per game more than the next worst run defense.

Miles Sanders and company should be able to go off tonight. The Eagles should make the Texans prove they can stop the run before ever getting away from it.

On the flip side, the Texans could be looking to test the Eagles’ run defense. Dameon Pierce is arguably the best thing that Houston has going for them. The Texans could look to attack the Birds on the ground in the aftermath of Jordan Davis’s injury.

The Texans’ running game should be made easier to defend by the lack of a viable passing attack. Davis Mills isn’t scaring anybody. And even less so when he’s missing his top two wide receivers; Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins are both OUT for this game.

The Eagles should be able to get out to a big lead and never look back. Stomp this team and show you mean business in front of a national audience.

Also make it easier for the members of your fan base who are also Phillies fans to be able to focus on tonight’s World Series matchup airing at the same time as Thursday Night Football. Must-win game for the Fightins tonight.

The feeling here is it’s a win for both Philly teams tonight.

Could be a big night for the Eagles against the NFL’s worst run defense@DKSportsbook #DKPartner pic.twitter.com/0tAlVmSCRD — Bleeding Green Nation (@BleedingGreen) November 3, 2022

Suggested format:

Score prediction:

Bold prediction:

My predictions:

Score prediction: 38 to 10, Eagles win.

Bold prediction: Miles Sanders rushes for over 100 yards and scores three touchdowns.

Your predictions:

Leave your own score predictions in the comments.

Poll Which team will win? Eagles

Texans vote view results 97% Eagles (199 votes)

2% Texans (6 votes) 205 votes total Vote Now