Eagles elevate Marvin Wilson from the practice squad for Texans game

The Philadelphia Eagles temporarily elevated practice squad defensive tackle Marvin Wilson to the roster ahead of the team’s Week 9 game against the Houston Texans.

This move was expected in the aftermath of Jordan Davis going on injured reserve due to an ankle injury.

Bumping Wilson up gives the Eagles five defensive tackles to utilize in Houston. Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave are the starters with Milton Williams and Marlon Tuipulotu contributing as role players. Wilson could also see some snaps in a rotational capacity.

Wilson had a solid training camp but he was never in a strong position to make the team since the Eagles were deep at defensive tackle. Davis’s injury is going to give Wilson a chance to show what he’s got in the regular season.

Nick Sirianni talked about Wilson earlier this week:

“I think Marvin, what we saw with him is that he came back in great shape. He came back with his body ready to play. He had a great training camp that we’re like, hopefully — and we’re deep at that room, right? We’re like we can’t keep them all. Hopefully we don’t lose Marvin. We are fortunate that we have him. If he’s called upon in this game, he’ll be ready to go. We have confidence in him. And again, like I said to you guys, it’s not just like blind faith. We’re seeing him work every single day. We’re evaluating him. We’re evaluating the practice squad players all the time. All the time with the different things that we’re doing with them from the developmental periods to the individual periods to the one-on-one periods, and we have a lot of faith in him if he’s number is called on.”

In what turned out to be a cool coincidence for him, Wilson will be making his season debut in his hometown of Houston. Go figure. Wilson previously played for the Eagles in Week 18 of last year, when he logged three tackles against the Dallas Cowboys.

Wilson will revert to the practice squad following Thursday’s game. He’ll be eligible to be temporarily elevated for game day two more times this season.

It’s worth noting that the Eagles chose to elevate Wilson when they could’ve signed him with the open roster spot they created by putting Davis on IR.