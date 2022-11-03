NFL Week 9 Game Picks

Our Week 9 picks for the 2022 NFL season are in!

Bleeding Green Nation staff members are here to predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments.

You, the reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” section under our picks table generated by Tallysight.

After Week 8, I’m still on top ... and with an even bigger lead. The BGN Community dropped into a three-way tie for last place.

When it comes to this week’s Philadelphia Eagles game, everyone is taking the Birds to beat the Houston Texans. Not exactly surprising when the Eagles are huge road favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

BGN Community Week 8 record: 10-5

BGN Community record: 66-56-1

Poll Which team will win in Week 9? Eagles

Texans vote view results 100% Eagles (62 votes)

0% Texans (0 votes) 62 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 9? Bills

Jets vote view results 98% Bills (55 votes)

1% Jets (1 vote) 56 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 9? Panthers

Bengals vote view results 12% Panthers (6 votes)

88% Bengals (44 votes) 50 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 9? Packers

Lions vote view results 61% Packers (30 votes)

38% Lions (19 votes) 49 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 9? Colts

Patriots vote view results 4% Colts (2 votes)

95% Patriots (45 votes) 47 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 9? Raiders

Jaguars vote view results 17% Raiders (8 votes)

82% Jaguars (37 votes) 45 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 9? Chargers

Falcons vote view results 65% Chargers (28 votes)

34% Falcons (15 votes) 43 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 9? Dolphins

Bears vote view results 100% Dolphins (43 votes)

0% Bears (0 votes) 43 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 9? Vikings

Commanders vote view results 93% Vikings (41 votes)

6% Commanders (3 votes) 44 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 9? Seahawks

Cardinals vote view results 83% Seahawks (35 votes)

16% Cardinals (7 votes) 42 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 9? Rams

Buccaneers vote view results 42% Rams (18 votes)

57% Buccaneers (24 votes) 42 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 9? Titans

Chiefs vote view results 4% Titans (2 votes)

95% Chiefs (40 votes) 42 votes total Vote Now