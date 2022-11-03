Eagles prop bets for Week 9: Miles Sanders primed for a big game on the ground

Each week, Steve Maltepes, known as “The Philly Godfather,” will impart his gambling wisdom on the Eagles and where the smart money is going on various pro football games. Maltepes is one of the nation’s hottest sports betting experts who appears weekly on national radio and has his own website, thephillygodfather.com

Miles Sanders Anytime TD -110

Miles Sanders Over/79.5 Rush yds

What is the line telling you: Houston is giving up 5.6 yards per rush attempt, and have given up 100 yards or more four times this season (177 yards to Indianapolis; 149 to Denver; 281 to Chicago; 136 to Jacksonville). Sanders averages 5 yards per carry and should get plenty of opportunities behind that offensive line. Adding to that advantage is Texans’ starting defensive tackle Maliek Collins is out. Expect Sanders to have a monster game.

Joseph Santoliquito is an award-winning sportswriter based in the Philadelphia area who has written features for SI.com, ESPN.com, NFL.com, MLB.com, Deadspin and The Philadelphia Daily News. In 2006, he was nominated for an Emmy Award for a special project piece for ESPN.com called “Love at First Beep.” He is most noted for his award-winning ESPN.com feature on high school wrestler A.J. Detwiler in February 2006, and his breaking story on Carson Wentz for PhillyVoice on January 21, 2019. In 2015, he was elected president of the Boxing Writers Association of America.