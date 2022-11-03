The Philadelphia Eagles wasted no time getting back to dominating their opponent after the bye week, and despite having a short week ahead of their Thursday Night Football matchup with the Texans, they are still 14-point favorites.

Both Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown had career-high games last week against the Steelers, and C.J. Chauncey-Gardner nabbed his fourth INT of the season, another career-high. The coaches have always emphasized winning the explosive play battle and the turnover battle, and the team continues to do that week-after-week.

Keeping the team healthy should be the primary concern at this point, because this team has proven that they have the talent to dominant, and the proper mentality to not get in their own way. The Eagles also have the opportunity to go 8-0 with a win on Thursday, marking a first in franchise history.

Hang out here for updates and to chat, celebrate, vent, and argue in the comments!

TWITTER UPDATES