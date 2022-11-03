How to watch Eagles vs. Texans in Week 9

Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season will get underway with the Philadelphia Eagles (7-0) on the road against the Houston Texans (1-5-1) for a Thursday Night Football matchup.

The Eagles are still the only undefeated team left in the NFL coming off their huge win over the Steelers. The 35-13 victory was such a runaway, the offensive starters came off the field in the fourth quarter, and DC Jonathan Gannon noted that they had discussed doing the same for the secondary.

Philly’s offense was once-again completely dominant, and the Jalen Hurts to A.J. Brown connection continues to strengthen each week. Brown only caught 6 of the 11 passes thrown his way, but still managed to set career-highs with 156 yards and three touchdowns. Hurts also set a career-high against Pittsburgh with four passing touchdowns in the game.

With the Steelers secondary woes, it’s not surprising that the Eagles would focus on the passing game. But, we’ve seen through nearly half the season, that the offense can be formidable both through the air and on the ground. Hurts may rely a little bit more on Miles Sanders in Houston, especially coming off a short week.

To make matters more challenging for the Texans, the Eagles success isn’t solely due to their offensive play, the defense has been just as important this season to keeping the team undefeated. Philly did put rookie Jordan Davis on IR ahead of the trip to Texas, but with the addition of Robert Quinn last week, they still have more than enough talent along the defensive front to provide a host of different looks.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

TV Schedule

Game time: 8:15 PM EST

Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Date: Thursday, November 3, 2022

Location: NRG Stadium | Houston, TX

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung (field reporter)

Referee: Craig Wrolstad (Eagles are 8-8 in 16 games as field judge and referee)

Radio: SportsRadio 94WIP | SIRIUS: 131 (PHI), 83 (HOU), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (PHI), 225 (HOU)

Online Streaming

FuboTV | Prime Video

The Eagles are two-touchdown favorites on the road against the Texans.

Philadelphia Eagles: -14 (-850)

Houston Texans: +14 (+600)

Over/under: 45

History Lesson

The Eagles and Texans have only played each other five times in the regular season, and Philadelphia is 5-0 in that matchup. They last faced off back in 2018, with the Eagles winning at home 32-30, and the last time they played in Texas was in 2014, with the Eagles winning 31-21.

Social Media Information

Eagles 2022 Regular Season Schedule

Week 1 - at Detroit Lions (Sept. 11, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 2 - vs Minnesota Vikings (Sept. 19, 8:30 PM ET, ABC) Monday Night Football

Week 3 - at Washington Commanders (Sept. 25, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 4 - vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Oct. 2, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

Week 5 - at Arizona Cardinals (Oct. 9, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Week 6 - vs. Dallas Cowboys (Oct. 16, 8:20 PM ET, NBC) Sunday Night Football

Week 7 - BYE WEEK

Week 8 - vs Pittsburgh Steelers (Oct. 30, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

Week 9 - at Houston Texans (Nov. 3, 8:15 PM ET, Amazon Prime Video) Thursday Night Football

Week 10 - vs Washington Commanders (Nov. 14, 8:15 PM ET, ESPN) Monday Night Football

Week 11 - at Indianapolis Colts (Nov. 20, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

Week 12 - vs Green Bay Packers (Nov. 27, 8:20 PM ET, NBC) Sunday Night Football

Week 13 - vs Tennessee Titans (Dec. 4, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 14 - at New York Giants (Dec. 11, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 15 - at Chicago Bears (Dec. 18, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 16 - at Dallas Cowboys (Dec. 24, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Week 17 - vs New Orleans Saints (Jan. 1, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 18 - vs. New York Giants (TBD)