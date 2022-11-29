NFL Draft Prospects of the Week for Week 13

The top performing NFL draft prospects of Week 13 are Texas running back Bijan Robinson and Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo. Both big time showings helped their respective teams to big wins.

BIJAN ROBINSON

Bijan Robinson’s place in this column has plenty to do with his most recent dominant performance, but also he deserves some respect for his play over the last two weeks. Against Baylor on Friday, Robinson rushed for 179 yards and two scores. Only six days earlier against Kansas, he rushed for 243 yards and four scores. So over the course of a week, Bijan Robinson piled up over 422 yards and six touchdowns, averaging over 7.8 yards per carry the whole time. His incredible play helped carry Texas to two straight wins, helping the Longhorns finish the regular season 8-4 and ranked #20 in the country.

It would not be surprising if Bijan Robinson chooses to forgo an inconsequential bowl game to prepare for the NFL draft. If he does, he would have rushed for 1,580 yards and 18 scores this season. He also caught 19 passes for 314 yards and two more touchdowns. He has lived up to the hype as being the best, most exciting running back in the country and will likely be the first back taken this spring.

KELEE RINGO

Defensively, few players had a Week 13 like Kelee Ringo. The Georgia defensive back was rarely targeted by Georgia Tech, but he made the offense regret every time they threw his way. He knocked down three passes and was generally locking down the Yellowjacket receivers. His defensive effort was key in helping UGA beat down Tech 37-14 and keeping their record unblemished.

Kelee Ringo has been one of the best defensive backs in the country this year and has stepped up as the new leader in UGA’s secondary. His blend of size, athleticism and physicality have been overwhelming for opposing pass catchers. Not only is Ringo contending to be the first cornerback taken this spring, there is an outside shot he is the first Georgia Bulldog taken. He is that good.