Eagles-Giants game in Week 14 will NOT be flexed to Sunday Night Football

The Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants will NOT be meeting on Sunday Night Football in Week 14.

The 1:00 PM Eastern start time will remain for that matchup at MetLife Stadium.

There was previously some speculation that this NFC East battle would be flexed into primetime. It was looking like a no-brainer for the NFL to move Kansas City Chiefs versus Denver Broncos out of the spotlight due to the latter team being bad and, quite frankly, absolutely unwatchable.

But instead of featuring Eagles-Giants, the league officially announced that it’ll be the Los Angeles Chargers hosting the Miami Dolphins on SNF.

That’s the right choice. And I’m not just saying that because a 1:00 PM start time is personally preferable. It just makes more sense to feature the Tua Tagovailoa versus Justin Herbert battle in front of a national audience.

Besides, the Eagles have already had a lot of national exposure this year. They played on Monday Night Football in Week 2, Sunday Night Football in Week 6, Thursday Night Football in Week 9, Monday Night Football again in Week 10, and then Sunday Night Football again in Week 12. And the Giants have played their way out of the big stage recently with two straight losses.

Here’s a look at the Eagles’ remaining schedule to finish the regular season:

Week 13 - vs Tennessee Titans (Dec. 4, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 14 - at New York Giants (Dec. 11, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 15 - at Chicago Bears (Dec. 18, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 16 - at Dallas Cowboys (Dec. 24, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Week 17 - vs New Orleans Saints (Jan. 1, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 18 - vs. New York Giants (TBD)