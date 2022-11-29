Should the Eagles bring Malcolm Jenkins back?

Malcolm Jenkins retired after the 2021 season, but he recently admitted that he’s not totally ruling out a return to football. The former Eagles safety was on the “Take Off with John Clark” podcast and talked about his relationship with C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and while the former team captain said he doesn’t think the Eagles need his help, he also noted that he’s still in shape and could come in later in the season “for a stretch”.

Jenkins hasn’t played with the Eagles since the 2019 season, and after two years back with the Saints, it would be very cool for him to suit up for Philly again.

He’s just weeks away from turning 35 years old, but the veteran missed only one game in the last eight seasons (due to COVID), and probably has many more snaps in him if he wanted. Last season, his 13th career-year, Jenkins had 79 total tackles, five pass breakups, one forced fumble, one sack, and one interception returned 34 yards for a touchdown.

If Howie Roseman did end up making the call to Jenkins, there might be a few hoops to jump through to sign him. The Saints placed him on the reserve/retired list, so they would have to cut him in order for the Eagles to make the move.

It was revealed on Tuesday that C.J. Gardner-Johnson suffered a lacerated kidney and is “out indefinitely.” UDFA Reed Blankenship certainly did enough when he took the field in place of CJGJ to earn another look. The team isn’t necessarily in a big rush to add to their roster just yet, and can get a better feel for the guys they already have over the next few weeks.

Adding Jenkins’ experience and versatility to the defense could only be a benefit if they need some more depth down the stretch. It’s an interesting option that shouldn’t be ruled out.

(I would 100 percent sign him, but I also wouldn’t have let him leave for the Saints years ago.)