Eagles open up multiple practice squad spots

The Philadelphia Eagles officially released two members of their practice squad on Tuesday: running back Kennedy Brooks and offensive tackle Roderick Johnson.

The Birds now have three total practice squad openings after previously releasing guard Tyrese Robinson last Friday.

It remains to be seen how the team will fill these spots. One would think they’ll make a signing or two or three in time for when the team begins to practice for their Week 13 game on Wednesday. (Or Thursday if Wednesday is just a walkthrough, which is possible.)

The Eagles could look to add a safety to the practice squad in the aftermath of C.J. Gardner-Johnson suffering a lacerated kidney and potentially going on injured reserve.

Brooks originally signed with the Eagles as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. He failed to impress during summer action but ultimately did enough for the Eagles to keep him around as extra running back depth. He became more expendable, however, with the Eagles claiming Trey Sermon off waivers. Sermon has been a healthy scratch as RB4 for most of the season.

Johnson signed with the Eagles’ practice squad back in late September, when Andre Dillard was still recovering from an injury while on injured reserve. His departure leaves the Eagles with two just practice squad offensive linemen: Fred Johnson (tackle/guard) and Cameron Tom (center). They could look to add a new blocker with at least one of the three spots they opened.

Stay tuned to see who the Eagles end up signing. Mac McCain might take one of the open spots considering his return to Philly showed up on the NFL’s official transactions log last Wednesday. McCain’s addition was also listed as one of the score card changes on a piece of paper in the Eagles’ press box before the Green Bay Packers game. But the team has curiously yet to officially confirm a McCain re-signing.

EAGLES PRACTICE SQUAD

DT Anthony Rush

S Marquise Blair

OT Fred Johnson

CB Javelin Guidry

DE Tarron Jackson

WR Greg Ward

LB Davion Taylor

WR Devon Allen

LB Christian Elliss

CB Mario Goodrich

TE Noah Togiai

C Cameron Tom

DT Marvin Wilson

DE Matt Leo (Exempt)