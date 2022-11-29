Eagles News: The reason why Philadelphia’s offense is so dangerous

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

The Eagles offense just knows how to win - SB Nation

Of course, there will be questions about why the Eagles passing game wasn’t as effective during this game, or calling questions into Hurts’ long term ability to be the Eagles QB. I’m on the other side of the fence. Hurts’ ability to be a game-changer in the run game while making the necessary throws to keep defenses off balance is worthy of being the long term answer. The Eagles don’t try and force things philosophically on offense. If the run game is working, they’ll run it. If they can throw it well, they’ll throw. That’s what makes the Eagles so dangerous. You can’t take away everything.

FROM THE SB NATION NFL SHOW: Eagles continue to impress by winning in different ways - BGN Radio

[BLG Note: RJ Ochoa and Pete Sweeney show some love to the Birds on the latest episode of Monday Football Monday.]

The First Read, Week 13: Players who could be stretch-run heroes; Chargers’ staying power - NFL.com

Philadelphia has been the best team in the NFC all season for a lot of reasons, with its offensive line ranking high up on that list. That unit has veteran experience and elite athleticism, and it just dominated the Green Bay Packers in a 40-33 win on Sunday Night Football. The Eagles ran the ball 49 times for 363 yards and produced two 100-yard runners (quarterback Jalen Hurts totaled 157 and running back Miles Sanders added 143). Hurts was only sacked two times, as well. A team can go a long way with numbers like those.

Day After – Running Wild - Iggles Blitz

Miles Sanders ran for a career high 143 yards on Sunday night. That gives him 900 yards for the season, also a career high. He’s got 8 TDs, another career high. Sanders is averaging 5.1 ypc. I’m not saying Sanders is now a great RB, but it is impressive to see how well he’s playing this year. He’s running more physically than in the past. Sanders is trusting his blocks better now, rather than bouncing plays out wide way too often. He’s done a good job of protecting the ball. He’s moving the chains well. I’m really impressed with his vision and decision-making. Sanders is blocking better than ever and he’s got a career-high catch percentage (although with fewer targets). He made critical plays each of the past two weeks. In Indy, he got open deep and drew a PI call that set up the winning TD. Against Green Bay he converted a third down at the end of the game to seal the win. It feels like Sanders has bought in to what the coaches want from him. That’s helped him to play at a high level.

Week 12: Josh Jacobs Takes Heckling Personally, And A Banner Week For Two-Point Conversion Risks - FMIA

Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Jason Kelce, Isaac Seumalo, Lane Johnson, offensive line starters, Philadelphia. In one of the great road-grading performances in NFL history, the Eagles’ offensive line, led by vet coach Jeff Stoutland, beat down the Packers with 49 rushes for 363 yards. That’s the most rushing yards for the Eagles in any game in 74 years. Jalen Hurts and Miles Sanders combined for 300 of those yards. Let’s laud the men who got it done, and these guys cleared the holes and allowed the runners to gain an ungodly 7.4 yards per rush.

NFL Week 12 Takeaways: Eagles Run Over Packers; Saleh Right to Bench Zach Wilson - SI

“I mean, you gotta give credit to the O-line. I always do. We go as they go,” Sanders told me after midnight. “When you have guys like that, that love to run the ball and play smashmouth, it just gives you a lot of confidence. So that fourth quarter, we knew we had to just run the ball. We’re very capable of running the clock out with eight minutes left, too, so being able to do that—impose your will like that—it just gives me a lot of confidence. “Like I said, just give credit to the O-line and Coach Stout [line coach Jeff Stoutland].” There was plenty to go around, and point to, as the Eagles moved to 10–1. There was the opening drive—in which they covered 78 yards on 10 plays—with runs on seven of the final eight snaps. There were soul-sucking drives of 14 and 10 plays in the fourth quarter. More than anything, this game showed, one more time, who the Eagles can be. And that, of course, is not just one thing. It’s what they need to be every week. So if you’re the type to get all excited about a great passing game, there’ll be weeks when Hurts, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert give you that.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson reportedly out indefinitely due to lacerated kidney - BGN

C.J. Gardner-Johnson is “out indefinitely” after suffering a lacerated kidney during the Philadelphia Eagles’ Week 12 win over the Green Bay Packers, according to a report from NFL insider Tom Pelissero. Pelissero adds that CJGJ’s recovery timetable is still being determined but it is “not expected to be season-ending.” CJGJ was clearly in a lot of pain after laying a big hit on Christian Watson on Sunday night. He was down on the field for some time before very slowly walking off the field and immediately being carted inside. There is not yet an indication that CJGJ will go on injured reserve. If he does, he will automatically miss at least the Eagles’ next four games.

Spadaro: Red zone success a key to Eagles’ 10-1 start - PE.com

It is a topic not heavily discussed when Head Coach Nick Sirianni meets the media, but it sure should be: The Eagles are lethal in the red zone when they have the football, scoring touchdowns on 72.5 percent of their possessions inside opponents’ 20-yard lines. In Sunday night’s 40-33 win over Green Bay, the Eagles scored four touchdowns and a field goal in the red zone, a key to the victory. “That’s our money zone,” said running back Miles Sanders, who scored two of the three ground touchdowns inside the 20-yard line. “We’ve got that big offensive line making it happen and when they’re winning, we’re winning.” Said wide receiver A.J. Brown, who scored on a 6-yard pass from quarterback Jalen Hurts: “Things get tighter down there and we have a lot of different ways to score. The goal is always to get the football in the end zone. That’s the difference between wins and losses.” The Eagles last season were good in the red zone, scoring on 62.9 percent of their possessions. Raising that nearly 10 full points is a tribute to the red zone game plan the coaching staff puts together each week and, of course, the players for executing it. Having a multidimensional quarterback like Jalen Hurts obviously helps, but everything starts with the offensive line, and those big guys love the tight quarters of the red zone and of go-to-goal (from the 10-yard line and in) situations, on which the Eagles scored three touchdowns on three opportunities.

The 10 most ridiculous, insane, mind-blowing Jalen Hurts stats - NBCSP

1. Hurts became the third quarterback with 150 rushing yards and two passing touchdowns in the same game but the first to do it in a regular-season win. In 2012, Colin Kaepernick had 181 rushing yards and two TDs in a playoff win over the Packers, and earlier this month Justin Fields had 157 rushing yards and three TDs in a loss to the Dolphins. The only other player in NFL history with 150 rushing yards and two passing TDs in the same game is Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton, who had 161 rushing yards and two TD passes on trick plays for the Bears in a 1983 loss to the Saints.

Reed Blankenship’s surprise star turn bolsters Eagles’ big night - The Athletic

“I was so happy to be able to play football again,” Blankenship said. “I was a kid out there. I love that. I just love football. I love playing.” Blankenship made enough of an impression that his first group interview after the game was interrupted by a chorus of his defensive back teammates chanting his name. That position group of outsized personalities has embraced the soft-spoken rookie and bequeathed him a nickname that has a little less to do with his ability to fade into the background than it does him being the only white guy on the entire defense. “We call him Ghost,” said cornerback Zech McPhearson with a laugh. “Can’t see him while he out there. Ghost. That’s why they threw that pick right to him.”

Eagles S Reed Blankenship’s eventful Sunday night, with gifs and stuff - PhillyVoice

“I was cross-keying, and saw Aaron Rodgers looking that way, and I broke on it,” Blankenship said. “I’m surprised he actually threw it. I’m happy I got there in time.” The Packers also tried to test him on an over route later in the game, and it led to a sack because Blankenship was in the right position. The Packers run play action to the RB, and then to a receiver in motion, and Rodgers is looking for Christian Watson (the receiver at the top of the screen) coming across the field from left to right. Blankenship is there, and Josh Sweat sacks Rodgers.

Titans need to feed Treylon Burks - Music City Miracles

Tennessee’s offense managed just 16 points in Sunday’s losing effort. They went 7-of-16 on third down and netted 344 total yards. The Titans punted on five occasions and were whistled for nine penalties. It was an uncharacteristically sloppy performance by Mike Vrabel’s Titans. Sunday’s 20-16 loss was difficult. Tennessee’s offense didn’t make enough plays. The coaching staff must self-analyze while planning to feature a heavy dose of Burks moving forward.

The Dallas Cowboys will have a large rest advantage over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday - Blogging The Boys

As noted, the Cowboys are coming off of their Thanksgiving Day game which effectively gives them a week and a half of recovery before they kick off on Sunday night. When Dallas does begin play again it will be against the Colts who are one half of this Monday night’s game. This means that Indianapolis will be coming off the least amount of rest possible unless the game was being played on Sunday afternoon. You would be hard pressed to find a Cowboys fan who is upset about this little advantage, but fair is fair and this certainly is not that for the Colts. Dallas is going to be coming off as much rest as they can possibly have without having the bye and even then played their Thursday game at home. Meanwhile the Colts are coming off of the least amount of rest possible (unless the game was played on Sunday during the day) by playing on Monday night. At least for their sake their game on Monday is at Lucas Oil Stadium, but they do have to travel to Arlington for Sunday night’s game.

To make a playoff run, Giants need to get Saquon Barkley going again - Big Blue View

What gives? Is Barkley, now fourth in the NFL with 992 rushing yards, injured? Or, worn down from a workload that has him on pace for a career-most 400 touches? His previous career-high was 352 in 2018, his outstanding rookie season. Are opposing defenses ratcheting up the pressure, keying on Barkley so much that they are taking away his effectiveness? Or, is it as simple as the fact that injuries at tight end have taken some of the Giants’ most effective run blockers — and run-blocking schemes — off the table? Maybe it is some combination of all of those things.

Ball control offense is working as designed for the Commanders - Hogs Haven

I see it a bit differently. The style that Washington has been using during its “hot streak” that began in Week 6 is frustrating for the opposing team — especially the opposing offense that sits on the sideline for long stretches of game time, itching to get back on the field. This is part of the reason for opponents getting impatient and making errors. While a ball control game that is close on the scoreboard does put a certain kind of pressure on the defense (and raises the stress levels for fans of the burgundy & gold), it also creates advantages. Opposing coaches are hesitant to open up their offenses with big shots downfield, knowing that the number of opportunities (drives) will likely be limited, which can lead to more conservative play-calling. The kind of defense that Washington runs (not blitz heavy - zone oriented - nickel & dime defenses with 4 man rush on passing downs and frequent 5-man fronts on early downs) feeds into the strategy of shutting down the opponent’s running game, not giving op big plays, and forcing opponents to play mistake-free football and put together long patient drives, which most teams are not as well-equipped to do as the Commanders are.

Gutsy Jaguars pull off stunning late victory over Ravens, 28-27 - Big Cat Country

Down by a single point with limited time remaining, Jacksonville head coach Doug Pederson aggressively went for the win. The two-point conversion was successful as Lawrence connected with Zay Jones in the end zone, giving the Jaguars the 28-27 advantage with 14 seconds let to play.

Monday Football Monday #115: JP Acosta on Trevor Lawrence’s masterful performance + Week 12 NFL Recap - The SB Nation NFL Show

JP Acosta stops by to chat with RJ Ochoa and Pete Sweeney about why this was a much needed win for the Jaguars and Trevor Lawrence who carried this team to a victory. Later in the show, RJ and Pete run through all of the Sunday Week 12 NFL action.

