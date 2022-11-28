Here’s how the Eagles can clinch a playoff berth in Week 13

The Philadelphia Eagles have virtually locked up a spot in the 2023 NFL playoffs with their 10-1 start.

Keyword: virtually.

It would take a catastrophic collapse for them to miss out at this point. But it is mathematically possible.

The Eagles can officially their ticket to the postseason as soon as this weekend. Here are the Week 13 results they need to transpire (via NFL Research):

Chances are that all four of these results won’t happen. Building a parlay around these four results currently gives you +2019 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook. So, you could bet $10 to win $211.96.

The Eagles’ sights should obviously be set higher than merely making the playoffs. They control their path to clinching the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff picture in order to secure a first-round bye.

But qualifying for the tournament is the first step. It’s certainly OK to appreciate that moment, whenever it comes, while also knowing there are bigger fish to fry. (That idiom would work well for an Eagles-Dolphins Super Bowl?)

And so we’ll see if the clinch comes this week or if the Birds might have to wait longer.