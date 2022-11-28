Monday Night Football: Steelers vs. Colts

The final game of Week 12 will be a Monday Night Football matchup featuring the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) on the road against the Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1).

The Steelers lead the all-time series between these teams by a landslide, 27-9, and are currently on a seven-game win streak against the Colts. They last faced off in December 2020 with Pittsburgh getting a home win 28-24. The haven’t played each other in Indianapolis since 2017, when the Steelers won 20-17.

BLG explains why we should be rooting for the Steelers on Monday night, in our Week 12 rooting guide:

PITTSBURGH STEELERS at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS: The Steelers’ pick is currently at No. 9, one spot ahead of the Saints pick owed to the Eagles. Root for the Steelers.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Indianapolis Colts

TV Schedule

Game time: 8:15 PM EST

Channel: ESPN

Date: Monday, November 28, 2022

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium | Indianapolis, IN

Radio: Westwood One | SIRIUS: 81 (PIT), 83 (IND), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (PIT), 225 (IND)

Online Streaming

ESPN+ | FuboTV

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Pittsburgh Steelers: +2.5 (+125)

Indianapolis Colts: -2.5 (-145)

Over/under: 39.5 points

