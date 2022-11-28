Eagles News: “Every week, Jalen Hurts does something astonishing”

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Roob’s Obs: Historic night for Hurts in win against Packers - NBCSP

1. This was spectacular and historic stuff from Jalen Hurts, who finished with 158 rushing yards on 16 carries, including a career-long 42-yarder and runs of 24 and 28 yards as well. There were a few scrambles in there, but it most of these were called runs, and I love it. It was clear from the start that the Packers just couldn’t stop him, and while I think the Eagles always need to be careful with how many carries Hurts gets, when he’s netting 10 yards per run, how can you stop calling them? Hurts also threw the ball efficiently and productively, going 16-for-28 for 153 yards and TD passes to Quez Watkins and A.J. Brown. And no interceptions once again. He’s got 17 passing TDs and 3 INTs this year. And 600 rushing yards. Hurts tied the 6th-most rushing yards ever by a QB and became just the third QB with 150 rushing yards and two TD passes in a game, joining Colin Kaepernick and Justin Fields. Every week, Hurts does something astonishing.

Eagles vs. Packers: The good, the bad, and the ugly - BGN

Hurts in the opening quarter. He rushed for 52 yards on the first series, with a huge play coming on third-and-10 at the Eagles’ 25, when he took off up the middle for 24 yards. Later on the drive, on a third-and-six at the Packers’ 34, Hurts took off right up the middle again, for 28 yards to the Packers’ six. The Eagles rushed for 155 yards in the first quarter, 103 came from Hurts on seven carries. Hurts became the only quarterback to rush for over 100 yards in a quarter in 30 years. His last carry of the quarter, however, came at a price when he was drilled by Packers’ linebacker Kingsley Enagbare in the ribs. Hurts’ mouthpiece went flying, and he walked gingerly back to the Eagles’ sideline as the final seconds of the quarter wound down. Hurts had runs of 24, 28 and 42 yards in the first quarter. Hurts ended the half with 126 yards on 10 carries. He finished the game with 157 yards on 17 carries.

What Week 12 performance means for Jalen Hurts’ MVP odds - DraftKings Nation

Jalen Hurts’ odds to win NFL MVP improved from +550 to +350 at DraftKings Sportsbook after a 40-33 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football in Week 12. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback has dropped just a single game this year. Hurts was 16-for-28 against the Packers, passing for 153 yards and two touchdowns. He led the team in rushing, as well, adding 157 rushing yards over 17 carries. This marks his first game of the 2022 season with over 100 rushing yards.

BGN Instant Reaction Show: Eagles defeat Packers, 40-33 - BGN Radio

Raichele Privette and Shane Haff share their reactions to the Eagles win against the Packers on Sunday night football.

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Packers game - PhillyVoice

2) The ‘MVP’ Award : Hurts. As a passer, Hurts was efficient, connecting on 16 of 28 pass attempts for 153 yards, 2 TDs, and 0 INTs. There have been some quarterbacks who have had monster rushing performances, but didn’t also do damage through the air. Hurts did both. The Eagles’ offense is very difficult to stop, as they can win in a variety of ways. Hurts makes that possible because he has become such a dual threat. He is a very worthy MVP candidate three months into the 2022 season.

Ground n’ Pound - Iggles Blitz

The Packers had 6 plays of 20 yards or more. They ran the ball well and got chunk plays in the passing game. RB Aaron Jones hurt them as a receiver, going 3-56-1. It wasn’t a perfect performance by the Eagles, but they improved to 10-1. It was great to see the Eagles offense come alive. They had 38 points in the past two weeks combined so scoring 40 tonight was good to see. The offense did have some issues. AJ Brown had a costly fumble and a turnover on downs put the defense in a bad situation. You can see how good this team can be on each side of the ball. It would be nice for them to play a complete game, something they haven’t done since beating the Steelers 35-13.

Eagles win vs. Packers shows the offense is Super Bowl-caliber and may have to account for units that aren’t - Inquirer

Especially, if your defense is going to allow as many points. Sirianni was correct to point out that the offense — with a turnover on downs and a fumble in the first half — and the special teams — with leaky kick return coverage — didn’t help defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon’s group. The Eagles defense, though, didn’t have one of its better days, just a week after it accounted for Sirianni’s dubious decision making and the offense’s sloppiness. Overall, Gannon’s scheme and his play calling haven’t been great concerns. But if the Super Bowl is reachable — and with a 10-1 record it most certainly is — then it’s fair to focus on the areas in which the Eagles could falter and cost themselves a No. 1 seed or a playoff game or even a championship. And special teams, particularly its cover units, is at the top of the list, and the defense, particularly in stopping the run, is not far behind.

2022 NFL season, Week 12: What We Learned from Sunday’s games - NFL.com

This was Jalen Hurts’ night. Jalen Hurts was shot out of a cannon to begin Sunday night’s game and when he finally came down, he had turned in a historic performance exemplifying the rare talent that he is. Hurts rushed for more than 100 yards in the first quarter and led the Eagles to touchdowns on each of their first two drives. The Packers battled back, but Hurts and the Eagles didn’t back away from a fight and, unlike previous weeks, they were able to produce in the second half, too. Much of that was because of Hurts, who threw for 153 yards and a pair of scores and ran for 157 yards, becoming the first player since at least 1950 with 150-plus rushing and passing yards and multiple TD tosses in a game, per NFL Research. Hurts has transformed from a potential place-holder whose job was seemingly on the line to one of the elite QBs in the game leading one of the elite teams in the league. He was a superstar on Sunday night.

NFL Week 12 takeaways: Lessons, big questions for every game - ESPN

What to know: Quarterback Jalen Hurts is rewriting the record books. He set a new franchise high with 158 rushing yards — a mark previously held by Michael Vick (130 yards) — and thanks to a monster first half, became the first player in at least the past 30 seasons to have 125 pass yards and 125 rush yards in a half. Hurts’ rushing duties have increased over the past two weeks in the absence of one of his top receiving targets, tight end Dallas Goedert. No matter what the situation calls for, Hurts continues to prove he can adapt and deliver. That’s a scary thing for the rest of the NFL.

Winners and Losers of NFL Week 12 - The Ringer

Normally, when a team does this, they have a few plays where they just got behind the defense and kept going—for example, when the Bengals had 407 yards in 2000, they scored touchdowns of 77, 65, and 41 yards. That didn’t happen for the Eagles on Sunday night. Their longest run was 42 yards, and it wasn’t even a touchdown. They just gained yards so frequently, so consistently, that it wound up as one of the most productive nights in league history. The Eagles’ most successful rusher was quarterback Jalen Hurts, who didn’t actually run for any touchdowns. Hurts rushed for 157 yards, the fourth most by a quarterback in league history. (Would’ve been the third most until a few weeks ago, if not for Justin Fields.) He looked faster than anybody on the Packers defense while also running through tackles like a power back. Sometimes he got loose on designed runs; sometimes he did it on scrambles.

Spadaro: Wow! Eagles’ stars shine brightest in prime-time triumph over Packers - PE.com

The Men in Black put on a show in Sunday’s prime-time game against Green Bay, using an explosive rushing attack and a big-play passing game to gut the Packers’ defense, and Philadelphia came up with a key early takeaway and some second-half stops in an impressive 40-33 win – yes, it was a shootout at Lincoln Financial Field – to reach 10-1 in this 2022 regular season. It was a supercharged effort on a Hall of Fame night for the Eagles in just about every way. “Fireworks, man, that’s what this team is all about,” said running back Miles Sanders, who gained a career-high 143 yards and scored two touchdowns on 21 attempts as the Eagles ran wild on Green Bay. “The defense played great, balled out. We got that huge field goal from Jake (Elliott, 54 yards) late. And our offensive line made everything happen. So did Jalen. Jalen, of course, is Jalen Hurts and there is no doubt it all started – as it usually does – with a quarterback whose outstanding season continues. He was a human video-game animation in this one, setting an Eagles record for a quarterback with 157 rushing yards on 17 attempts and added two passing scores. Hurts opened things up early on the Eagles’ first possession, bursting for 24 yards on a third-and-10 play to keep the drive alive and then adding a 28-yard gain on a designed quarterback draw to set up a Kenneth Gainwell touchdown run. The Eagles were off and running, literally, gaining 69 yards on that scoring drive and totaling a remarkable 363 yards on the ground in the game (the franchise record is 376 yards, set in 1948). The Eagles’ total on Sunday night was the team’s most since then when Steve Van Buren was the star and they played with leather helmets and, yeah, that gives you some perspective.

Packers drop 40-33 decision to Eagles as Aaron Rodgers leaves with oblique injury - Acme Packing Company

The Green Bay Packers gave up 364 rushing yards to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football. That was the highest number in a game for any team on the 2022 season, and was a major reason why the Eagles won a 40-33 decision in week 12. That sent the Packers to 4-8 and put any semblance of hope for the playoffs to bed for this season. Just as deadly to Green Bay’s postseason hopes as the final score on Sunday was the loss of Aaron Rodgers to injury. Rodgers left the game early in the fourth quarter with what was described as an oblique injury, giving way to Jordan Love late in the game. Love played well in his limited duty late in the game, throwing a 63-yard touchdown to Christian Watson for the Packers’ longest score of the season, but it was not enough to overcome the best team in the NFC.

Titans vs. Eagles opening odds: Tennessee opens as 6.5 underdog - Music City Miracles

The Titans need to get a win against a good team. The only win they have over a team that would be in the playoffs if the season ended today is the Washington Commanders. Yikes. You should never count out a Mike Vrable team, but it’s going to be a tall task to win in Philly.

