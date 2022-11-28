Eagles open as favorites against a Titans team that has been dangerous as underdogs

After beating the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night, the Philadelphia Eagles opened as 6.5-point home favorites for their Week 13 game against the Tennessee Titans. This much according to our friends over at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Titans are coming off a home loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. It was their first loss in regulation since getting blown out by the Buffalo Bills back in Week 2. The Titans had lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime in Week 7 ... despite starting a rookie quarterback who completed just five passes at Arrowhead Stadium.

The moral of the story here is that the Titans shouldn’t be taken lightly. Ever since that Week 2 loss, they’re allowing just 15.9 points per game. Former Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is on Mike Vrabel’s staff as a senior defensive assistant.

The bigger revenge game angle, of course, is A.J. Brown going up against his former team. Considering how Brown still tweets about the Titans not paying him, I’d venture a guess that he wants this one pretty bad. Tennessee’s stout defense will be tested by an Eagles offense that found its groove and put up 40 points in Week 12.

On the flip side, the Eagles’ defense will be tested by Derrick Henry. It’s possible that Jordan Davis will be back from injured reserve to help stop him. But it’s currently unclear if that’ll be the case.

The Eagles have been mediocre this year when it comes to covering the spread with a 5-5-1 record. The Titans, meanwhile, are tied for THE best record against the spread this season at 8-3.

Betting against Vrabel is a dangerous game. Ever since he was hired in 2018, the Titans are 22-16 straight up as underdogs. Their 57.9% winning percentage is the best in the NFL during that span.

The Eagles can absolutely beat the Titans. But it’s a good bet that Tennessee will bring a fight to Philly. The points are very tempting to take in a matchup that could easily be decided by a field goal.

What say you?