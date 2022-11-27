Let’s talk about the Eagles beating the Packers

This was one of the more exciting Eagles games that we’ve seen this season.

From the opening drive where Jalen Hurts had 2 carries for 52 yards to rookie Reed Blankenship’s first career interception there was never a dull moment.

Many records were set tonight including Jalen Hurts becoming the FIRST player in NFL history to have 125+ passing yards and 125+ rushing yards in a half and the Birds finishing with over 300 yards rushing.

There’s so much to recap! Join Shane Haff and Raichele NOW on the BGN Instant Reaction Show as they react to the Eagles Week 12 performance. We’re taking your questions, comments in addition to sharing your three word reactions.

No worries if you miss the live show, it will be available on Apple podcast, Spotify and anywhere else that you get your podcasts shortly after the broadcast. You can also go back on the YouTube page and watch it there.

Tune in now!