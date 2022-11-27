Jalen Hurts set an Eagles franchise record

Sunday night’s Eagles-Packers primetime matchup turned out to be a record-setting outing for Jalen Hurts, who surpassed Michael Vick’s previously held record (130 yards) for rushing yards by a QB. Hurts’ 145 rushing yards by the end of the third quarter was more than enough to take the top spot, but he kept going and finished the game with 157 rushing yards.

In addition to the franchise record, Hurts became the first quarterback in NFL history to have 125+ pass yards and 125+ rush yards in one half, and the first QB since at least 1950 to have 150+ pass yards and 150+ rush yards and multiple passing TDs in a single game.

The Eagles’ QB ran for over 50 yards in the first drive alone, with a crucial 24-yard run on third down to keep the drive alive, and 28-yard run to set up the short score. Hurts still spread the ball around to the receivers — he had 153 passing yards, as well —, but was able to scramble for first downs several times and lean on the ground game.

Hurts wasn’t the only effective Eagles rusher, either, Miles Sanders ran for over 100 yards, Kenny Gainwell got into the endzone, and Boston Scott broke free a couple times. The Packers may not have the best run defense, but the Eagles’ offense absolutely ran the ball down their throats. The team finished the game with 363 total rushing yards.

The Eagles are up to 310 rushing yards, the most they’ve ever had in modern football.



The only other games with more came in 1948 and 1949. — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) November 28, 2022

Head coach Nick Sirianni has talked about leaning on the offensive line when they need to, and they did that on Sunday and it paid off. The o-line played a great game and kept lanes open for the runners all night.

Two other Eagles set franchise records on Sunday night: Jason Kelce and Reed Blankenship.

Kelce set a franchise record with the first snap against Green Bay. It was the veteran center’s 170th game as an Eagle, the most ever by an offensive lineman. Kelce is the anchor to that o-line, and his reliability and consistency is what gives the group such an edge. He was seen pre-game chatting with the Eagles Hall of Famers on the sideline — a group he will certainly be among in the years after he retires.