C.J. Gardner-Johnson suffers rib injury early in Eagles-Packers game [UPDATE]

[UPDATE]: Just after halftime, the Eagles ruled C.J. Gardner-Johnson out for the remainder of Sunday night’s game with a rib injury.

Late in the first quarter, Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson had a big hit against Packers’ WR Christian Watson and fell to the ground afterward. Eventually, he made his way to the sideline with the help from trainers and went right to the cart to be taken back to the locker room. Shortly afterward, he was listed as questionable to return with a rib injury.

CJGJ is walking off the field very, very slowly. Hunched over in pain. #Eagles — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) November 28, 2022

Gardner-Johnson leads the league in interceptions through Week 12 with six, and has been instrumental to the Eagles secondary since he got to Philly just before the season. He acclimated quickly, and has had a lot of success. In addition to his takeaway skills, CGJ also has 59 total tackles, 8 defended passes, and 1.0 sack in 10 games.

Reed Blankenship is the next man up and will take CGJ’s place on the field. Blankenship is an UDFA who leapfrogged K’Von Wallace on the depth chart as of last week. The secondary can’t really afford to lose anyone else, so hopefully Gardner-Johnson isn’t out for long.