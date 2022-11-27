 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News The Eagles are 10-1!

Filed under:

Eagles vs. Packers: Second quarter score updates

After the first quarter, the Eagles trail the Packers by a score of 14 to 13.

By Alexis Chassen
/ new
Green Bay Packers v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

This is your second quarter thread for the 2022 Week 12 Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers game. Join the discussion in the comments below.

Here is some basic information to help guide you through the game:

...

Note: This is an open thread. Discuss the game and stay tuned for new threads after each quarter.

TWITTER UPDATES

More From Bleeding Green Nation

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bleeding Green Nation Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Philadelphia Eagles news from Bleeding Green Nation