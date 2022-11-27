Eagles beat Packers by running all over them, 40 to 33

The Philadelphia Eagles are 10-1 after defeating the Green Bay Packers at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday night. Final score: 40 to 33.

Well, that was a wild one.

This game had the makings of an Eagles blowout victory early on after Philly jumped out to 13 to 0 lead. But the combination of special teams mistakes and a turnover on downs allowed the Packers to take the lead.

The Eagles then pulled ahead but the Packers matched their score after A.J. Brown’s second fumble in two weeks. Jalen Hurts’ first touchdown pass of the night, a back-shoulder dime to Quez Watkins, put the Birds ahead entering halftime.

Philly was in position to pull away and close out the game by going up 14 points with a touchdown on their first drive of the second half. But the Packers were nearly in position to cut it back down to seven before having to settle for a short field goal.

It was at that point that Aaron Rodgers left the game and did not return. He was replaced by Jordan Love, who was able to cut it back down to a seven-point game before the Birds extended their lead with a 54-yard field goal.

Another long kickoff return allowed by the Eagles’ struggling special teams unit allowed the Packers to kick a field goal to cut the lead to seven points. But they failed to recover an onside kick attempt and the offense closed it out.

Phew.

The good news for the Eagles is that their offense was able to get back on track. They were able to capitalize on a vulnerable Packers run defense. It was a historic performance with 49 attempts for 363 yards (7.4 average) and three rushing touchdowns. Jalen Hurts led the team in rushing with 157 while Miles Sanders pitched in with 143. The Packers clearly had no answers for them on the ground. Hurts was also effective with his arm, boosting his MVP case.

The bad news is the Eagles’ defense allowed the Packers’ best scoring performance of the season. And in part with a backup quarterback playing. In fairness, they were not helped by Brown’s fumble that set up a long Packers return and awful special teams coverage. Not to mention C.J. Gardner-Johnson getting hurt. Still, not a strong showing from Jonathan Gannon’s unit.

Though it wasn’t a perfect performance, the Eagles still sit in a pretty good spot atop the NFC playoff picture with a 10-1 record. Next up is another home game against a Tennessee Titans team that lost to the Cincinnati Bengals earlier on Sunday.

Read on for a recap

FIRST QUARTER

The Eagles lost a coin toss for just the second time all year and received the ball first with the Packers opting to defer. Jalen Hurts’ first pass of the game was knocked down at the line of scrimmage. His next pass was wide and out of bounds for DeVonta Smith, who could’ve had a chunk gain completion with an on-target throw. On 3rd-and-10, Hurts stepped up, juked a defender, and took off running for 24 yards. Pretty nice play.

The Eagles picked up another first down with two straight Miles Sanders runs. On 3rd-and-6, Hurts took off running again, this time for 28 yards. Two plays later, Kenneth Gainwell followed a great push from the offensive line for the game’s first touchdown. Packers with no answers for Philly’s rushing attack early on. Good opening drive by the Birds, an assertive statement. . EAGLES 7, PACKERS 0.

If my count is right, Green Bay didn't play a five-man front at all that drive. The Packers matched the Eagles in nickel and dime the whole time. Very different than most of their season. Didn't work! — Justis Mosqueda (@JuMosq) November 28, 2022

After mishandling the kickoff return in the end zone, the Packers’ returner tripped and was downed at the 9-yard line. Long field for the Eagles’ defense to work with. Aaron Rodgers’ first pass of the night would’ve gone for an open first down had it not been dropped. An Aaron Jones run set up 3rd-and-5. On third down, Rodgers escaped Javon Hargrave exploding into the backfield to get off a pass ... that was nearly picked by Darius Slay but instead tipped into the air and caught by Josiah Scott! Slay’s gotta be kicking himself for not getting his Mount Rushmore pick ball off of Rodgers ... but I’m sure he’ll take the overall result. Nice team effort by the defense.

The Eagles took over at the Packers’ 29-yard line. Sanders ran for eight yards, Hurts ran for eight yards, and then Sanders broke through contact in the hole to scoot for a 15-yard touchdown run. Too easy. Jake Elliott missed the extra point, his first since Week 4. EAGLES 13, PACKERS 0.

Eagles have 10 carries for 98 rushing yards and 2 TDs.



With 9:02 remaining in the first quarter. — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) November 28, 2022

The Packers started at their own 41-yard line after the Eagles’ consistently subpar special teams unit allowed a long return. Four plays later, the Packers had a touchdown run of their own. A screen to Jones went for 30 and a run by A.J. Dillon went for 20 and the score. Pretty terrible drive by a defense that’s obsessed with preventing big plays! More costly bad tackling and ineffective run defense from even fronts. EAGLES 13, PACKERS 7.

A look at the dot flow on the AJ Dillon TD run. pic.twitter.com/858RE1WlBY — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) November 28, 2022

The Eagles got to 3rd-and-1 and failed to pick up a first with the sneak. It looked like Hurts got over the marker from the overhead view and the ref ruled him down where he went down to the ground instead of his forward progress, which isn’t how it’s supposed to work. The Eagles went for it on 4th-and-1 from their own 38-yard line ... and Isaac Seumalo moved early but there was no flag ... but there was a fumbled handoff that was recovered by Sanders but ruled short of the line to gain. Turnover on downs. Uncharacteristic ineffective short-yardage execution from the Birds.

Where is the push from behind? Why would you change that when it works every time? pic.twitter.com/yUfAJ1O9NP — Shane Haff (@HAFFnHAFF_TPL) November 28, 2022

The Packers got to 3rd-and-8 on the Eagles’ 35-yard line and Rodgers quickly threw to Jones to bring up 4th-and-5. On fourth down, the Packers opted to go for it ... and Rodgers fired a throw over the middle for a first down. Making matters worse, C.J. Gardner-Johnson was injured by the big hit he dished out on Christian Watson. Then Rodgers looked off the Eagles’ defense and threw to Randall Cobb to beat a trailing Josiah Scott for the lead. So much for that strong start! EAGLES 13, PACKERS 14.

Hurts completed a 2nd-and-11 pass to A.J. Brown, who was able to spin away from his defender and pick up yards after the catch for a 23-yard gain. It looked like Hurts had Brown wide open over the middle for a big gain but for some reason he checked down to Sanders instead. The Eagles got to 3rd-and-2 and Hurts took off running WIDE open down the right sideline for a 42-yard gain to put him at 102 rushing yards on the night. At 1st-and-goal from the 3-yard line, Hurts kept the ball and tried to get too cute and was stopped for a 1-yard gain on a run in the open field. That was the end of the first.

Jalen Hurts' 103 rushing yards are the most by any player in the first quarter of a game in the last two seasons.



Wildly entertaining game so far: 5 combined touchdowns, 290 yards, 14 1st downs. — Sheil Kapadia (@SheilKapadia) November 28, 2022

SECOND QUARTER

The Eagles punched it in with a push from the offensive line to power Sanders into the end zone. Credit to Sanders for continuing to move his legs and not get stopped. Cam Jurgens was notably in as an eligible lineman to help block for the score. Nick Sirianni decided to go for one instead of two to make it a six-point game. EAGLES 20, PACKERS 14.

The Packers took over at the 25-yard line and needed just three plays to move into Eagles territory. More bad run defense. Robert Tonyan left wide open in the middle of the field. And then ... REED BLANKENSHIP!!! The undrafted rookie free agent safety did a fantastic job of anticipating a Rodgers throw to Tonyan and exploding to the ball for the interception! Wowza. Hell of a play.

Reed Blankenship!



Just picked off Aaron Rodgers. Great play by the UDFA safety, who is playing in place of an injured C.J. Gardner-Johnson.



Blankenship consistently made plays in training camp and preseason games. Have been saying he should be in ahead of K’Von Wallace. — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) November 28, 2022

The Eagles took over at their own 22-yard line. Hurts took a designed run for 17 and then 15 more were added after a Packers defender illegally took down Lane Johnson at the knees. The Eagles got to 3rd-and-8 from the Packers’ 24-yard line. Brown caught a pass short of the marker and fumbled as he was trying to make something out of nothing. The Packers recovered and ran down to the Eagles’ 13-yard line. Awful, costly, dumb mistake.

STOP FUMBLING THE FOOTBALL!!



Also, the Eagles offense tackles about as good as the defense does. pic.twitter.com/YDb0Eu1QNL — Shane Haff (@HAFFnHAFF_TPL) November 28, 2022

Big A.J. Brown fumble and chase down and this and that aside, the Eagles called ANOTHER 3rd and long screen.



Enough. Defenses can clearly feel them coming. Send routes downfield and let Hurts pick up 6 yards with his legs to set up the 4th down call. — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) November 28, 2022

The Packers took over an immediately scored on a rushing touchdown ... that was called back due to holding. The Packers got set back to 2nd-and-20 but Rodgers made a spectacular throw across his body to find an open Jones in the back of the end zone for a score. The Eagles caught a break with Mason Crosby missing his extra point attempt to make it a tie game. EAGLES 20, PACKERS 20.

Before playing the Eagles, the Packers’ highest offensive point total on the road this year was 17.



The Packers have 20 points against Philly so far with 7:41 remaining in the second quarter.



Of course, two GB TD drives were set up by Birds turnovers (1 fumble, 1 on downs). — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) November 28, 2022

Hurts was sacked from behind as he was trying to run right to bring up 3rd-and-8. On third down, Hurts rolled right and was pressured into a throwaway. Three-and-out brought up the first Arryn Siposs punt of the night.

The Packers took over at their own 18-yard line. Dillon immediately rumbled for nine yards, to bring him up to 51 yards on five carries. The Eagles sacked Rodgers with Ndamukong Suh getting a hand on the QB to pressure him but missing before Josh Sweat came in to finish the play. On 3rd-and-5, Fletcher Cox was able to get to Rodgers on a stunt to force Green Bay’s first punt. The defensive design worked there. Cox’s first sack since Week 3.

The pass rush gets home! Josh Sweat with the cleanup after Suh makes first contact. pic.twitter.com/3etAcdwh18 — Shane Haff (@HAFFnHAFF_TPL) November 28, 2022

Fletcher Cox brings down Aaron Rodgers to get the #Eagles defense off the field! pic.twitter.com/KBd4HRYidO — Shane Haff (@HAFFnHAFF_TPL) November 28, 2022

Nice job by Kyzir White on the Fletcher Cox sack. Rodgers wanted to go to Randall Cobb out of the backfield, but White had him locked up, so he pulled it down and ate the sack. — Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) November 28, 2022

The Eagles took over at their own 29-yard line with 2:16 on the clock. A.J. Brown dropped a pass to bring up 3rd-and-6. On third down, Hurts hit Brown over the middle for a first down conversion. Instant redemption .... for the drop, not the fumble. The Eagles moved into Packers territory with a completion to Kenneth Gainwell. But then Hurts got sacked back to midfield to bring up 3rd-and-14. Can’t take that sack there. On third down, Hurts found DeVonta on a comeback route for a catch-and-run to set up 4th-and-1. On fourth down, Hurts got enough of a push on a sneak to gain four yards for the first down and then some. Old friend Rasul Douglas got called for defensive holding to give the Eagles 1st-and-10 at the Packers’ 30-yard line with 0:24 on the clock. Hurts aired it out to Watkins for a back-shoulder touchdown grab. Really nice ball by Hurts. Great drive by the offense. Much-needed. EAGLES 27, PACKERS 20.

Quez Watkins hauls in a 30-yard TD pass from Jalen Hurts to make it a 27-20 score at the end of the second quarter. Watkins has caught passes for 20+ yards in each of his last 4 games. #FlyEaglesFly — John Gonoude (@john_gonoude) November 28, 2022

Thought the Packers might try to at least get a field goal with 0:13 on the clock and one timeout to work with but they gave the Eagles a gift by taking a knee to end the first half.

Jalen Hurts 128 passing yards and 126 rushing yards in the first half cool cool cool — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) November 28, 2022

THIRD QUARTER

The Eagles’ kickoff coverage unit allowed a 52-yard return after allowing a 38-yard return earlier. What is Michael Clay getting paid to do, exactly? The Packers got to 3rd-and-7 after the Eagles successfully stopped two runs (gasp). And both by Blankenship! On third down, the Eagles’ pass rush get to Rodgers. The sack was split by Brandon Graham and Haason Reddick. Big stop by the D.

The Eagles took over at their own 14-yard line. Sanders broke a big run for 21 yards down the right sideline. The Eagles continued to pound the rock into Packers territory. Sanders had a chance to take one to the house but lost his balance to get tackled from behind. The Eagles got to 1st-and-10 from the Packers’ 17-yard line. Hurts completed a pass to Grant Calcaterra for ... a 2-yard loss. Hurts threw to a covered DeVonta on a slant for an incompletion but almost a crazy one-handed catch by the WR. On 3rd-and-12, Hurts lofted a ball just over a Packers linebacker to connect with Smith for a big first down conversion into goal-to-go territory. Another really nice throw by Hurts.

The Hurts to Smith connection is special pic.twitter.com/vXXEf1zEw7 — Shane Haff (@HAFFnHAFF_TPL) November 28, 2022

A Gainwell carry to the outside got the Eagles to 2nd-and-goal from the 1-yard line. A false start on Landon Dickerson knocked the Birds back to the 6-yard line. But then Hurts hit Brown, who beat Suuuuul, on an out route for his second passing touchdown of the night. 86 yards in 11 plays for the score to take a two-possession lead. EAGLES 34, PACKERS 20.

The @Eagles have two 100+ yard rushers – Jalen Hurts (130) and Miles Sanders (116) – in a single game for the first time since 12/13/20 vs. New Orleans (also Sanders and Hurts). #FlyEaglesFly — John Gonoude (@john_gonoude) November 28, 2022

The @Eagles' 256 rushing yards are the most allowed by Green Bay in a single game since the Packers gave up 285 yards on 9/11/83 vs. Pittsburgh. #FlyEaglesFly — John Gonoude (@john_gonoude) November 28, 2022

The Packers picked up 15 free yards with a garbage unnecessary roughness penalty called on Blankenship. The Packers drove into Eagles territory thanks to Philly’s inability to stop the run. The Packers advanced to 3rd-and-7 at the Eagles’ 7-yard line. On third down, the Packers ran up the middle to bring up 4th-and-3. The Packers lined up to go for it on fourth down ... and their starting right tackle false started to force Green Bay to settle for a 29-yard field goal attempt, which Crosby made. Big to only allow three points there. EAGLES 34, PACKERS 23.

Rodgers ran into the tunnel after the Packers cut the Eagles’ lead to 11 points. He was ruled questionable to return with an oblique injury.

The Eagles took over at their own 26-yard line. Hurts took off running for a first down to make history:

Jalen Hurts has set the record for the most single-game rushing yards by a QB in @Eagles history. #FlyEaglesFly — John Gonoude (@john_gonoude) November 28, 2022

FOURTH QUARTER

The Eagles faced 3rd-and-4 from their own 47-yard line to start the fourth quarter. On third down, Gainwell gained 10 yards behind great blocking. The Eagles faced 3rd-and-7 from the Packers’ 40-yard line. On third down, Gainwell took another carry but was stopped short of the marker. The Eagles quickly went for it on 4th-and-2 and Hurts’ sneak was ruled a first down. Landon Dickerson came out after that play and was replaced by Andre Dillard at left guard. Boston Scott broke off a 19-yard run into the red zone. DeVonta dropped a pass and then Scott ran for a yard to bring up 3rd-and-9. On third down, Hurts scrambled around and tried to find Watkins in the back left of the end zone but the ball was a bit too high. Kinda impressive it was even close. The Eagles settled for a 31-yard Jake Elliott field goal to go back up 14 points. EAGLES 37, PACKERS 23.

Listen… it wasn’t a TD. But to escape pressure like this and put the ball on Watkins hands? Wow. pic.twitter.com/vYGp2I9cCN — Shane Haff (@HAFFnHAFF_TPL) November 28, 2022

The @Eagles' 310 rushing yards are their most in a single game since the 1970 @NFL merger. #FlyEaglesFly — John Gonoude (@john_gonoude) November 28, 2022

Jordan Love replaced an injured Rodgers with 11:11 left in the game. Love hit Christian Watson over the middle for a catch-and-run that went the distance for a 63-yard score. Bad angle from Blankenship with him and Marcus Epps then unable to chase a blazing Watson down from behind. One score game again. EAGLES 37, PACKERS 30.

Sanders had a really nice run fighting through contact to pick up a first. Hurts took off running for another first. The Eagles got to 3rd-and-3 at midfield and Gainwell took another carry for another first down. The Eagles got to 3rd-and-7 at the Packers’ 40-yard line. On third down, yet another Gainwell run brought up 4th-and-4. On fourth down, the Eagles lined up to go for it ... but Sirianni called a timeout and sent in the field goal unit. Elliott’s 54-yard field goal attempt was ... good! Whew. Risky call there after Elliott missed a PAT earlier. EAGLES 40, PACKERS 30.

The Eagles’ special teams unit struck again, allowing a 53-yard return. Does Michael Clay survive this poor showing?

Eagles special teams has now allowed kick returns of 38, 52, and 53 yards tonight.



Pretty pathetic.



Packers entered this game with the 10th worst kick return average in the NFL (20.8 yards). — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) November 28, 2022

The Packers moved into Eagles territory with one completion. Then they moved into the red zone. K’Von Wallace, in for an injured Blankenship who was in for an injured CJGJ, broke up a pass in the end zone. Nice of him to step up in a big moment. The Packers settled for a 33-yard field goal attempt to make it a one-score game. Crosby made it. EAGLES 40, PACKERS 33.

Jack Stoll recovered the Packers’ onside kick attempt. The Eagles took over at the Packers’ 44-yard line with 1:07 left in the game and Green Bay having three timeouts. The Eagles got to 3rd-and-3 while making the Packers burn two timeouts. On third down, Sanders was able to get beyond the marker to seal the game. Boom.

FINAL SCORE: EAGLES WIN, 40 to 33

LINEUP NOTES

Boston Scott, not Britain Covey, handled kickoff returns for the second week in a row.

Reed Blankenship, not K’Von Wallace, came in to replace an injured C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Andre Dillard came in to play left guard when Landon Dickerson got hurt.

