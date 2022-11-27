Eagles vs. Packers inactives

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced the inactives list for their 2022 NFL Week 12 game against the Green Bay Packers.

The following Eagles players WILL NOT PLAY: Ian Book, Trey Sermon, Sua Opeta, Josh Sills, and Josh Jobe.

No surprises here.

Jobe is notably a healthy scratch after missing the past couple games due to injury. The need to keep him active for special teams lessened when the Eagles signed Andre Chachere from the practice squad to the roster.

Philadelphia Eagles Inactive List

QB Ian Book - Third string quarterback.

RB Trey Sermon - Fourth string running back.

OG Sua Opeta - Ninth offensive lineman.

OL Josh Sills - Tenth offensive lineman.

CB Josh Jobe - Fifth cornerback.

Green Bay Packers Inactive List

Packers starting left tackle David Bakhtiari is ACTIVE despite being ruled questionable to play. As expected.

WR Romeo Doubs

LB De’Vondre Campbell

CB Shemar Jean-Charles

S Johnathan Abram

OL Rasheed Walker

DL Jonathan Ford