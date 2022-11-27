Eagles prop bets for Week 12

Each week, Steve Maltepes, known as “The Philly Godfather,” will impart his gambling wisdom on the Eagles and where the smart money is going on various pro football games. Maltepes is one of the nation’s hottest sports betting experts who appears weekly on national radio and has his own website, thephillygodfather.com

Jalen Hurts anytime touchdown

Aaron Jones goes over 55.5 rushing yards

Aaron Rodgers over .5 interceptions

What is the line telling you: With the Packers being ranked eighth in the NFL in yards per rush attempt, and the Eagles defense having issues over their recent play stopping the run, we should see Aaron Jones go over 55.5 rushing yards.

Jones has rushed for 100 yards or more on four occasions this season and the Eagles defense has struggled stopping the run giving up an average of 122 rushing yards per game this year.

Last week, the Colts ran for 99 yards and almost pulled the upset. This week they’re taking on a Packers team that ranks eighth in the NFL in yards per rush attempt, which is 17 spots better than the Colts and 19 spots better than the Commanders. The Packers should be able to find a ton of success on the ground this week with Jones and A.J. Dillon.

The magic number for Green Bay is 120 rushing yards. If they get there, they have a slim shot of pulling the upset. The Packers are 3-1 this season when they rush for 120 yards or more as a team (they’re 1-6 when they don’t). Expect the Packers to slow the Eagles’ pass rush. That comes with pounding the ball through the ground game.

Jalen Hurts anytime TD at minus-105 always has a shot, considering the fact that he has eight rushing TDs this season. We also like the over 0.5 interceptions for Aaron Rodgers against one of the best pass defenses in the NFL.

Joseph Santoliquito is an award-winning sportswriter based in the Philadelphia area who has written features for SI.com, ESPN.com, NFL.com, MLB.com, Deadspin and The Philadelphia Daily News. In 2006, he was nominated for an Emmy Award for a special project piece for ESPN.com called “Love at First Beep.” He is most noted for his award-winning ESPN.com feature on high school wrestler A.J. Detwiler in February 2006, and his breaking story on Carson Wentz for PhillyVoice on January 21, 2019. In 2015, he was elected president of the Boxing Writers Association of America.