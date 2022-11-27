Eagles vs. Packers Week 12 game preview and predictions

The year was 2016.

The Green Bay Packers came to Lincoln Financial Field riding a four-game losing streak. Their 4-6 record was worse than the Philadelphia Eagles’ 5-5 start.

And so there was thought that the Birds would be able to beat a Packers squad that was les fearsome than originally expected.

Didn’t happen.

Aaron Rodgers went 30 of 39 for two touchdowns and a 116.7 passer rating in a 27 to 13 win that revived Green Bay’s season. The Pack went on to upset the No. 1 seed Dallas Cowboys (Nelson Muntz voice: Ha ha!) to make it as far as the NFC Championship Game.

The year is 2022.

The Green Bay Packers come to Lincoln Financial Field having lost six out of their last seven games. Their 4-7 record is much worse than many expected it to be at the beginning of the season. They really need this win to keep any semblance of playoff hopes alive.

Can the Birds avoid history repeating itself?

Yes. They can.

It’s not unreasonable to be a bit nervous about Rodgers. But this isn’t the same dude he once was. The reigning two-time NFL MVP is playing through a broken thumb and it shows. He’s regularly leaving plays on the field. And even when the throws are perfect, the Packers’ receiving corps can’t always be relied upon to make the most of them.

Rodgers’ frustration is really the Packers’ identity this year. They’re a team with very bad vibes.

The best thing Green Bay had going for them lately was their 14-point comeback win over the Cowboys. But after following that performance up with a decisive home loss to the Tennessee Titans, it’s clear the win over Dallas was more of a dead cat bounce than a lasting revival.

And so the Eagles must deliver a haymaker to a team that’s up against the ropes. After two weeks of looking shakier than expected, the Birds must get back to playing quality football. There’s ample to reason to believe they have it in them.

Their last home game aside, the Eagles have been very good at The Linc this year. They have not struggled to put up points in front of the Philly faithful. The Packers, meanwhile, have regularly failed to execute on the road. An upset win requires the Eagles to turn in their worst home game effort while the Packers have their away game of the season. While not impossible, it’s hard to say it’s a likely outcome.

As long as the Eagles don’t beat themselves, they should be good. They have a favorable matchup in the trenches. Nick Sirianni and Shane Steichen can’t possibly be as befuddling as they were last week. The Eagles’ run game should have success against a vulnerable Packers run defense. Jalen Hurts has earned a lot of benefit of the doubt.

Time to get the win and advance to 10-1. Stop the slide in confidence.

Suggested format:

Score prediction:

Bold prediction:

My predictions:

Score prediction: 24 to 13, Eagles win.

Bold prediction: This is the last game Aaron Rodgers ever plays with the Packers.

Your predictions:

Leave your own score predictions in the comments.