The Philadelphia Eagles are back at home for another primetime matchup in Week 12, this time hosting the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football.

The Eagles were able to get back on track with a win over the Colts last week, but the game was anything but smooth sailing. When you’re playing from behind against a team that has an interim head coach with little-to-no actual coaching experience and was 4-5-1 coming into the game, that’s a problem.

The offense stalled without Dallas Goedert on the field and made some bad decisions at really critical times. With the defense still working on stopping the run in Jordan Davis’ absence, the group was able to keep RB Jonathan Taylor to under 100 rushing yards last week. The Eagles’ newest additions, Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh, already had their first combined sack after each being in Philly for fewer than five days.

A national audience wasn’t great for the Eagles in Week 10, but let’s see how this one goes against what is sometimes a capable Packers team.

