Now that the Week 12 early games are over, and we still have a few hours before the Eagles-Packers matchup on Sunday Night Football, it’s time to take a look at your late-afternoon viewing options.

You can [CLICK HERE] for a full Week 12 Eagles fan rooting guide.

Here’s who the BGN writers are predicting to win.

Check below for more information on these NFL Week 12 late games.

Online Streaming

FuboTV

Sunday, November 13

Start time: 4:05 PM ET

Channel: CBS

Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins (field reporter)

Radio: SIRIUS: 137 (LAC), 85 (ARI) | XM: 280 (LAC), 225 (ARI)

Start time: 4:05 PM ET

Channel: CBS

Announcers: Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, AJ Ross (field reporter)

Radio: SIRIUS: 138 (LV), 81 (SEA) | XM: 381 (LV), 226 (SEA)

Start time: 4:25 PM ET

Channel: FOX

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi (field reporters)

Radio: SIRIUS: 133 (LAR), 82 (KC) | XM: 382 (LAR), 227 (KC)

Start time: 4:25 PM ET

Channel: FOX

Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin (field reporter)

Radio: SIRIUS: 134 (NO), 109 (SF) | XM: 383 (NO), 232 (SF)

Note: This is an open thread. Discuss all of the NFL Week 12 late games here in the comment section.