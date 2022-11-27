 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Week 12 Late Games

For your late-afternoon and early-evening watching.

Now that the Week 12 early games are over, and we still have a few hours before the Eagles-Packers matchup on Sunday Night Football, it’s time to take a look at your late-afternoon viewing options.

You can [CLICK HERE] for a full Week 12 Eagles fan rooting guide.

Here’s who the BGN writers are predicting to win.

Check below for more information on these NFL Week 12 late games.

Online Streaming

FuboTV

Sunday, November 13

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at ARIZONA CARDINALS

Start time: 4:05 PM ET
Channel: CBS
Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins (field reporter)
Radio: SIRIUS: 137 (LAC), 85 (ARI) | XM: 280 (LAC), 225 (ARI)

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Start time: 4:05 PM ET
Channel: CBS
Announcers: Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, AJ Ross (field reporter)
Radio: SIRIUS: 138 (LV), 81 (SEA) | XM: 381 (LV), 226 (SEA)

LOS ANGELES RAMS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Start time: 4:25 PM ET
Channel: FOX
Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi (field reporters)
Radio: SIRIUS: 133 (LAR), 82 (KC) | XM: 382 (LAR), 227 (KC)

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ers

Start time: 4:25 PM ET
Channel: FOX
Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin (field reporter)
Radio: SIRIUS: 134 (NO), 109 (SF) | XM: 383 (NO), 232 (SF)

Note: This is an open thread. Discuss all of the NFL Week 12 late games here in the comment section.

