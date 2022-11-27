The early slate of Week 12 games on Sunday will include several matchups with the potential to be so bad, they’re good, like Broncos vs. Panthers and Bears vs. Jets. There is one NFC East playing at one o’clock with the Commanders hosting the Falcons.

The Philadelphia Eagles don’t play until Sunday night against the Packers, so it’s all worry-free watching earlier in the day. Click here to see which game is broadcasted in your region. For the early games, the Philadelphia area is set to receive Bengals vs. Titans on CBS and Falcons vs. Commanders on FOX.

Here’s who the BGN writers are predicting to win.

Online Streaming

FuboTV | Paramount+

Sunday, November 27

All start times at 1:00 PM Eastern.

DENVER BRONCOS at CAROLINA PANTHERS

Channel: FOX

Sirius: 137 (DEN), 85 (CAR) | XM: 380 (DEN), 225 (CAR)

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at CLEVELAND BROWNS

Channel: FOX

Sirius: 138 (TB), 81 (CLE) | XM: 381 (TB), 226 (CLE)

BALTIMORE RAVENS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

Channel: CBS

Sirius: 133 (BAL), 82 (JAX) | XM: 382 (BAL), 227 (JAX)

ATLANTA FALCONS at WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

Channel: FOX

Sirius: 121 (ATL), 98 (WAS) | 386 (ATL), 231 (WAS)

CHICAGO BEARS at NEW YORK JETS

Channel: FOX

Sirius: 108 (CHI), 135 (NYJ) | 384 (CHI), 229 (NYJ)

HOUSTON TEXANS at MIAMI DOLPHINS

Channel: CBS

Sirius: 134 (HOU), 99 (MIA) | 383 (HOU), 228 (MIA)

CINCINNATI BENGALS at TENNESSEE TITANS

Channel: CBS

Sirius: 132 (CIN), 136 (TEN) | 385 (CIN), 230 (TEN)

Note: This is an open thread. Discuss all of the NFL Week 12 early games here in the comment section and stay tuned for a new thread for the late games window.