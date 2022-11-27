Packers vs. Eagles: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Philadelphia Eagles (9-1) will host the Green Bay Packers (4-7) on Sunday Night Football in Week 11.

The last time these teams faced off was in 2020 when Carson Wentz started the game, and Jalen Hurts finished it. It was the beginning of the Hurts era in Philly, and while it wasn’t his best performance, the QB did manage 109 yards on five receptions for one touchdown — conversely he also missed on seven other passes and threw one interception. Still, for a rookie coming in mid-game, Hurts helped the team put points on the board.

Things are a lot different for both the Eagles and Packers in 2022. Green Bay has struggled throughout the season, and are now in a weekly battle for playoff contention. Philadelphia, on the other hand, started off as one of the most dominating teams of the league. This matchup isn’t a sure thing for the Eagles, though, as Philly has started to show some weaknesses the past two weeks.

The Eagles notched their first loss of the season two weeks ago against the Commanders, and didn’t exactly bounce back in explosive-fashion last week against the Colts. Thankfully, they managed to claw their way back in the final minutes of the game, and left Indianapolis with their ninth win of the year.

Philly’s offense is still multiple, but Dallas Goedert’s absence was definitely felt in Indy. Head coach Nick Sirianni admitted that they can’t just fill Goedert’s role with one player, and that it will take a committee approach to do the job. They didn’t have any obvious answers to what that looks like last week against the Colts, but they’ll need to find a better solution on Sunday night against the Packers.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

TV Schedule

Date: Sunday, November 27, 2022

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Channel: NBC

Location: Lincoln Financial Field | Philadelphia, PA

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark (field reporter)

Referee: Shawn Smith (The Eagles are 3-3 in the 6 games as umpire and referee.)

Radio: SportsRadio 94WIP | SIRIUS: 81 (GB), 85 (PHI), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (GB), 225 (PHI)

Online Streaming

Peacock | FuboTV

The Eagles are over a touchdown favorite at home, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Green Bay Packers: +6.5 (+235)

Philadelphia Eagles: -6.5 (-280)

Over/under: 46

History Lesson

The Packers lead the all-time series between these teams, 27-15, and have won three of the four most recent meetings. They last faced off in one of Jalen Hurts early career games in December 2020, with the Packers winning easily at home, 30-16. Green Bay got a pretty easy win the last time they played in Philly, too, although that was back in 2016.

Social Media Information

