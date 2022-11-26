Eagles rooting guide for Week 12 games

The twelfth Sunday of the 2022 NFL regular season is here! It’s time to run through a Philadelphia Eagles-focused rooting guide for all of the Week 12 games.

This exercise will be especially interesting this year since the Birds have more things to care about than usual due to owning a first-round pick from the New Orleans Saints in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Via ESPN:

2023 NFL DRAFT ORDER

Via Tankathon:

THANKSGIVING RECAP

Since I didn’t post this guide ahead of the Turkey Day games (bad job by me), I figured I’ll post a brief recap of what went right and what went wrong.

The Eagles should’ve been rooting for the Detroit Lions (draft order considerations), New York Giants (NFC East crown considerations), and New England Patriots (No. 1 seed considerations) to win. Naturally, they all lost.

EAGLES GAME

GREEN BAY PACKERS at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: The Birds can advance to 10-1 while putting a nail in Aaron Rodgers’ coffin. Root for the Eagles, obviously.

NFC EAST

ATLANTA FALCONS at WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM: The Commanders losing hurts their wild card chances and the Falcons winning helps them stay behind the Saints pick owed to the Eagles in the draft order. Root for the Falcons.

DRAFT PICK WATCH

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS: The 49ers winning isn’t preferable when it comes to viewing them as a threat to the Eagles in the postseason. But the more important thing is to root for the Saints draft pick to be as favorable as possible here. The Eagles want more New Orleans losses to ensure a top 10 pick. Root for the 49ers.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at CLEVELAND BROWNS: The Browns winning is good when it comes to the Saints pick owed to the Eagles being able to move ahead of Cleveland’s selection in the draft order. But the Bucs winning is good when it comes to blocking the Saints from making an unlikely run at the NFC South crown. Gonna play it safe and go with the latter option. Root for the Buccaneers.

DENVER BRONCOS at CAROLINA PANTHERS: In order for the Saints picked owed to the Eagles to be as favorable as possible, it’s better to see a Panthers win here. Root for the Panthers.

BALTIMORE RAVENS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS: The Jags are currently two spots ahead of the Saints picked owed to the Eagles in the draft order. Come on, Dougie P! Root for the Jaguars.

HOUSTON TEXANS at MIAMI DOLPHINS: The Texans probably aren’t going to be able to get behind the Saints pick owed to the Eagles in the draft order. But, hey, why not root for it anyway? As a side bonus, Houston winning would also improve Philly’s strength of victory tiebreaker. Root for the Texans.

CHICAGO BEARS at NEW YORK JETS: The Bears are a real threat to select ahead of the Saints pick owed to the Eagles. Root for da Bears.

CINCINNATI BENGALS at TENNESSEE TITANS: The Saints probably won’t catch up to the Bengals but Cincy is the bigger threat to move ahead of their pick owed to the Eagles from these two teams. Especially with the Titans having a stranglehold on the AFC South lead. Tennessee looking vulnerable could also be good ahead of their Week 13 game in Philly? Root for the Bengals.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at ARIZONA CARDINALS: The Cardinals are currently set to pick at No. 11 while the Saints pick owed to the Eagles is at No. 10. Root for the Cardinals.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS: The Seahawks losing isn’t good when it comes to helping the Commanders and 49ers in the NFC playoff picture. But the Raiders winning is good for helping the Eagles get a more favorable draft pick at the end of the day. Root for the Raiders.

LOS ANGELES RAMS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS: The Rams’ pick owed to the Lions is currently at No. 6. Root for the Rams.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS: The Steelers’ pick is currently at No. 9, one spot ahead of the Saints pick owed to the Eagles. Root for the Steelers.