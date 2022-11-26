5 college football players to watch in Week 13

Another full weekend of college football to watch and quite a few talented players will be on the field. Here are some NFL Draft prospects to watch. All listed times are EST

Zach Harrison, Edge, Ohio State v. Michigan (12 PM on Fox): Zach Harrison is one of the more talented defenders on the Ohio State defense. While production has not been there this season, he clearly flashes dominant moments in big games. Well today is the big game and Zach Harrison will be tested by a physical Michigan offensive line.

Spencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina v. Clemson (12 PM on ABC): Spencer Rattler is coming off the game of his life and eyes are now back on the talented signal caller. Can Rattler string together big games and play more great football against Clemson's all-star defense?

Bryce Young, QB, Alabama v. Auburn (3:30 PM on CBS): While Bryce Young is not putting up the Heisman caliber numbers he had last year, he is still playing some of his best football. He is leading a very young Alabama offense and impressing with his decision making, poise, and accuracy. The Auburn game will be chippy, as always, and the Tigers will be playing their best football. Young can put on another show this week and remind people why he is one of the best quarterbacks in the country.

Noah Sewell, LB, Oregon v. Oregon State (3:30 PM on ABC): Noah Sewell will be leading the Oregon defense into a rare Civil War game where both teams are ranked. The stakes are high as Oregon is contending for a Pac-12 title and has an outside shot at playoff contention. They will need to play great football across the board to put the Beavers away and that starts with Sewell.

Jordan Addison, WR, USC v. Notre Dame (7:30 PM on ABC): Jordan Addison and the Trojans are coming off a thrilling win over UCLA where the junior receiver caught 11 passes for almost 180 yards and a score. Now, they will need to take down a hot Notre Dame team. Addison will be running through Notre Dame's defense and will need to see the ball a lot to keep USC competitive. Winning tonight is crucial for the Trojans as they are also holding on to some playoff hopes.