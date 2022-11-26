Eagles News: Darius Slay looking to add missing piece to his Mount Rushmore collection

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

What legends are on Slay’s Mt. Rushmore of QBs he’s picked off? - NBCSP

It’s Aaron Rodgers, who Slay faced twice a year from 2013 through 2019 and a 15thtime in 2020 with the Eagles. Not a single INT. The Eagles face Rodgers and the Packers Sunday night at the Linc, and considering Rodgers turns 39 next week and the Eagles and Packers don’t play every year, this could be Slay’s last chance. “I get a chance to try to get a pick ball to put on my Mt. Rushmore pick ball selection,” Slay said. “The only (active) person I haven’t got is A-Rod. He’s the only one I’m missing. Hope he blesses me with one, but it’s going to be too hard. But if I do, it’s going on my Mt. Rushmore.”

Eagles vs. Packers game preview: 5 questions and answers with the Week 12 enemy - BGN

The Philadelphia Eagles are returning to Lincoln Financial Field this week to host the Green Bay Packers. In order to preview their Week 12 Sunday Night Football matchup, I reached out to our enemies over at Acme Packing Company. The judicious Justis Mosqueda took the time to answer my questions about this upcoming battle. Let’s take a look at the answers. [For my answers to Justis’s questions about the Eagles, check out APC.]

Eye on the Enemy #115: Justis Mosqueda joins to preview Eagles-Packers - BGN Radio

John Stolnis talked with Justis Mosqueda of Acme Packing Company about Aaron Rodgers’ season, the wisdom of the Packers trying to make the playoffs and key matchups.

5 Packers-Eagles Questions with Bleeding Green Nation - Acme Packing Company

The Green Bay Packers are staring down a Sunday Night Football matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles that will have massive implications on Green Bay’s playoff hopes. To help us break down the upcoming game, Brandon Lee Gowton of Bleeding Green Nation — our sister site covering the Eagles — stopped by Acme Packing Company to answer a few questions about Philadelphia’s football team.

Is a contract extension for Jalen Hurts inevitable? Even the Eagles don’t know, but here are some possible answers - Inquirer

Sportac estimates Hurts’ current market value at $44.7 million per year, and, at six years, $268 million overall. But the basic numbers won’t tell the full story of how the deal is structured.“ They will try to get him on a good average,” a NFL executive who negotiates contracts said, “but likely with a team-friendly structure that would leave him exposed after the second year.”

Chris Jones surpassing Aaron Donald as NFL’s top DT; the savvy of Mike Vrabel and Howie Roseman - NFL.com

In fact, the 9-1 squad did not have a glaring weakness on paper until injuries recently exposed a defensive line that was soft against the run. Roseman quickly patched the hole by signing veteran DTs Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh to add some much-needed muscle and experience to the rotation. Although Joseph and Suh are in the twilight of their respective careers, the decision to add the certified ballers is part of a strategy that has helped the Eagles re-emerge as a title contender this season. Part of the team’s resurgence is directly tied to Roseman’s ability to manage the salary cap and stockpile draft picks to barter with teams looking to deal assets. The Eagles’ war chest has enabled the team to be aggressive in securing top players at marquee positions.

Eagles-Packers preview: Matchups, storylines to watch, game predictions - The Athletic

Wulf: I think we’re going to see the Eagles’ offense come back to life against a mediocre Packers defense. After two weeks of uncharacteristic turnovers, simply protecting and moving the ball at the same clip would make a big difference. Brown’s sickness and Goedert’s absence might be limiting factors for the passing game, but the Eagles should be able to run all over a rushing defense that ranks 29th in DVOA. I do also think the Packers will be able to move the ball, though I’m buying the Linval Joseph-Ndamukong Suh run defense upgrade as a real thing. But I expect Rodgers to manipulate some things at the line of scrimmage to find favorable matchups in the slot. It’s a back-and-forth game, with T.J. Edwards forcing a key turnover and Jake Elliott hitting a late field goal to give the Eagles a cover. Eagles 31, Packers 23

Roleplay Off the Field Helps the Eagles on It - New York Times

“I seriously never understood what that was,” said Gardner-Johnson, who grew up in a town outside Orlando, Fla. But he said that playing a roleplay version of Grand Theft Auto V, a popular first-person action-adventure game, has helped him and his new Eagles teammates grow closer. More important, he can better understand what his teammates are saying on the field and in conversation. Through 11 weeks of the regular season, the Eagles (9-1) have the best record in the N.F.L. for many reasons: the improvement of their third-year quarterback, Jalen Hurts; a defense that is ranked in the top 10 in the league; and new players who have made an impact. The time they have spent playing a video game has become an unlikely forum for bonding for the ascendant Eagles. “It’s kind of like our secret sauce,” Gardner-Johnson said.After all the practice, film study and weight lifting, several Eagles players said, they cannot wait to spend their downtime living the life of anyone but a football player. So, for hours, they play a modified, multiplayer roleplay version of the video game.

Cowboys free agency rumors: Odell Beckham Jr. will reportedly visit Dallas after Giants and Bills - Blogging The Boys

All three of those teams (Giants, Bills, Cowboys) played on Thanksgiving and are now available to take a small break before focusing on their next opponent. While the Giants and Cowboys may have been reported to be Beckham’s final two teams the Bills, Chiefs, and Ravens are certainly all fair considerations given their standings in the playoff picture.

Big Blue View mailbag: Punt returns, and a Saquon Barkley over-reaction - Big Blue View

Geez, Jerry, let’s have a massive overreaction to a couple of sub-par games from Barkley. Yeah, benching or dumping Barkley and making Brightwell the featured back is the ticket to fixing the running game. That’s a good plan. [I do pray that every reader can understand sarcasm without a sarcasm font.] Reality is, Brightwell is an OK backup. He had a couple of nice runs taking advantage of the element of surprise, being the beneficiary of great play calls from Mike Kafka with attention focused on Barkley. In reality, what we have seen the last couple of games is why you don’t make a decision on Barkley’s future — whether to play, what to pay him, etc. — until the season is over and all the evidence is in. Barkley is still the Giants’ best offensive player.

Washington Commanders vs Atlanta Falcons Friday Injury Report: Cole Holcomb to IR, Milo Eifler activated - Hogs Haven

DE Chase Young - Young had two good days of practice this week. Rivera said his status for the Falcons game would be decided on Sunday morning.

How Thanksgiving became the NFL’s signature holiday - SB Nation

The Super Bowl is king for NFL. But when it comes to the regular season, it’s all about Thanksgiving. Last season 40.8 million people watched the Cowboys vs Chiefs game, making it the most watched regular-season game of the year. I think that says a lot about what I started this whole piece with: Thanksgiving football is about family. It’s that one time of year that you’re virtually guaranteed to all be together and watching the same exact thing. It’s the one thing almost everyone can agree on that day. Because lord knows that nobody will be agreeing on whether or not cranberry sauce is good. It’s not, by the way.

Pick 3 & Week 12 Preview - The SB Nation NFL Show

Rob “Stats” Guerrera, RJ Ochoa, and Brandon Lee Gowton discuss their Thanksgiving week locks–and preview every game on Sunday for Week 12 across the NFL.

