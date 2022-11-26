Eagles Defense All-22 Film Review: Takeaways from the win over the Colts

How about that defensive performance! I told you not to lose all faith in Jonathan Gannon, who has had a good year overall. After the first drive (which was terrible), the Eagles' defense bounced back in a big way.

Defense

Those EPA numbers are positive viewing for the Eagles. It was a good performance all around and it was really good to see the Eagles stop the Colts from running the ball after the first drive. I give massive credit to Gannon, the players, and Howie Roseman for adding two significant additions this week. I can’t see how the Eagles win this game without the addition of Linval Joseph, in particular.

Pass Defense

I really enjoyed this play, even if the result was negative. The Eagles line up with a 5 man front with Kyzir White as an edge defender. White and Reddick drop into coverage but the tackles have to account for them pre-snap. TJ Edwards then blitzes which means the Eagles only send 4 men on the rush but get a free rusher. That is a perfect design. Sadly, the Colts had a great call against man coverage so it didn’t matter. But I still really like this design and use of personnel and alignment to get a free rusher.

Eagles Defense all22 thread vs Colts. First big play was a fantastic sim pressure by the Eagles who got a free rusher only sending 4. Sadly, Pittman in the slot was part of a man beating concept which took advantage of the Eagles man coverage. Shame as I loved the pressure look pic.twitter.com/OmnDZpgz8t — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) November 23, 2022

Overall, the Eagles' pass defense was really strong overall. The Colts were 5/15 on 3rd down after going 3/3 on the 1st drive, and the Eagles' secondary was a big reason why. I think James Bradberry was the pick of the bunch this week.

James Bradberry was outstanding again too, what a brilliant signing he has been. Last year he excelled in zone but his man coverage has been great this year too. Here he lockdowns the outside WR, he has a great knack for turning around late to avoid getting called for PI. pic.twitter.com/M1kWISf6fw — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) November 23, 2022

The Eagles' defense did nearly let them down in the end, but you can’t be perfect at all times. The Eagles run a coverage that looks like zone with the outside cornerbacks playing MEG (man coverage) which means Scott needs to drop into the deep zone and take away this route. He gets it wrong but luckily this play didn’t cost the Eagles the game.

Scott got caught out on the big play late. Looks like zone with the outside CBs in man coverage. I am guessing Scott has to drop into this deep zone because Slay is staying with his man. He gets distracted by the short zone and can't get back in time. pic.twitter.com/hZCjeSVXZA — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) November 23, 2022

The most underrated defender in this game was TJ Edwards. No one seems to talk about him but he made a few superb plays in space that highlighted just how quickly he can diagnose what is happening around him and he rarely ever misses a tackle.

I thought TJ Edwards was brilliant in this game, especially in pass defense. His speed and quickness to diagnose the play was exceptional. He made multiple plays in the open field like this one and his tackling technique is consistently great. pic.twitter.com/43NHGOphCc — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) November 23, 2022

This play might be even better. This could have been a huge play by Jonathan Taylor here. Edwards looks so much faster on the field than he used to do because his instincts are so good. This was one of the most impressive plays I saw on film this week and I really think he deserves more credit than he is currently getting.

Look at TJ Edwards on this play. The ability to recognize the play and get across from his position and make the tackle on one of the leagues best backs is fantastic. Edwards has gone underrated this year imo and is playing at a high level. pic.twitter.com/stW87kOAyL — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) November 23, 2022

After giving TJ Edwards a lot of hype, this play by Kyzir White is every bit as good. Isn’t it nice to finally have two linebackers who can make plays in the passing game?

It's not just TJ Edwards who can make plays in space! Kyzir White read this play perfectly and made a great tackle in space. pic.twitter.com/MspcIiYzye — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) November 23, 2022

There were so many good pass-rushing reps but different Eagles defenders toward the end of the game, so let’s just look at some of the most important. Starting with Josh Sweat who is an absolute freak of an athlete. Just look at the explosiveness here.

The Eagles pass rush really played well in the second half too. Josh Sweat is a freaky athlete, look at the speed and quickness on this rep to get inside the tackle. pic.twitter.com/dDkSs2uXA0 — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) November 23, 2022

This play was also a fantastic rush, but don’t ignore the play by Marcus Epps! Epps jumps the over route from the slot defender which leads to the sack. Epps really is good at doing this in two-high and it’s a big part of playing safety for the Eagles.

This sack was a fantastic play by both new signings Joseph and Suh, but was only made possible by Marcus Epps reading the deep over route from his safety position and taking away the throw. Great example of how connected the pass rush and secondary are. pic.twitter.com/HCrIVoADjl — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) November 23, 2022

Reddick got involved in the end too, with a huge sack on a massive 3rd down. Reddick can rush the passer in a number of different ways and has been a fantastic signing overall.

Huge play by Reddick at the end of the game. The Eagles had multiple players produce big pressures at the end of the game which is exactly what you want to see. It makes it so hard for an offense to plan for one individual when so many can win one-on-one matchups. pic.twitter.com/UyMtQ4udJp — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) November 23, 2022

Imagine being an offensive tackle and having to deal with Josh Sweat and Reddick’s athleticism and speed all day, and then facing this bull rush from Brandon Graham at the end of the game? This defensive line is nasty.

Another important pass rush, this time by BG. It can't be easy for an OT to face a rusher with the speed of Reddick and the power of BG. This is a nasty bull rush and it's a huge sack. pic.twitter.com/iOgFR9DmEu — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) November 23, 2022

I criticized him last week, and he has faced a lot of deserved criticism for his lack of pass rush this season, but I thought Fletcher Cox was better this week than last week. He also had a huge play at the end of this game where he did win as a pass rusher. I hope Cox improves as he plays less snaps because if he can find some form at the end of the season, then this Eagles defensive line is as good as any in the league.

He's faced some criticism this year (deservedly so in the case of his pass rushing), so it's nice to end with a positive snap from Cox on the 4th down at the end of the game. Hopefully less snaps will keep him fresher and we can see some more of this because the DL is stacked. pic.twitter.com/3N676mYoXA — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) November 23, 2022

Run Defense

The Eagles' run defense was fantastic in this game. The worst play came on the first drive and it was slightly concerning but the Eagles adjusted well. They got caught as with a 4 man front and only two linebackers, you need a secondary defender to come into the box. The Colts know this, so they lined up with 3 wide receivers to one side which meant James Bradberry was part of the run fit. As I spoke about last week. this Eagles team is built to stop the pass. Bradberry is not a great run defender and he can’t make a play on Jonathan Taylor. CGJ also misses a tackle and once again, he is a defender who is better against the pass than the run. It’s important to note you have to prioritize certain things and the Eagles prioritize stopping the pass. You can’t have it both ways.

The worst run of the game happened when the Eagles went 4-2. The Colts played 3 WRs to 1 side which left Bradberry over the TE. Bradberry/Slay are fantastic but cannot be responsible for gaps in the run game as it's not their strength at all. pic.twitter.com/236wiqeBs7 — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) November 23, 2022

Let’s get onto the good stuff. I cannot believe how good Linvel Joseph was in this game. Not to go over the top, but I think he was every bit as good as Jordan Davis has been this year. He was immense against the run and could handle double teams frequently. Joseph played all his snaps as the nose tackle in the Eagles' 5 man fronts so he was very important this week. You cannot criticize Gannon for not taking the run seriously this week as the Eagles played a lot of 5 man fronts and also sent some early down run blitzes too. This was a great performance from Gannon and his players.

Linval Joseph was fantastic in this game. Look at him deal with 2 blockers here and keep his body in the gap which forces Taylor to bounce it outside. I can't believe how well he played for his first game all season. pic.twitter.com/jJbBFsc7gh — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) November 23, 2022

Joseph wasn’t the only one who stood out against the run in this game. I thought Suh played well and on the rewatch, I even thought Fletcher Cox was far better than people suggested he played against the run. But, the guy I really want to talk about, is Milton Williams. Williams was fantastic last year as a rookie and he has been disappointing overall this season. But I think the past two weeks he has looked really good and I really hope this trend continues.

Milton Williams also stood out in this game. Look at both him and Joseph defeat their blocks and make a play on the ball carrier. pic.twitter.com/r7u3kTDkIw — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) November 23, 2022

Milton Williams, oh my. He's really starting to show what he did last year. The speed and quickness are obvious. pic.twitter.com/UDplUYPZko — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) November 23, 2022

The new players made a big difference to the run defense, but Gannon also adjusted from the past few weeks and added some new wrinkles, including some run blitzes! Here he blitzes the slot cornerback but he also blitzed other defenders at times throughout the game to try and disrupt the running game and it worked!

Eagles also sent some run blitzes!! Here Scott comes through the gap to make a TFL. Gannon was not going to sit back and get run over in this game. pic.twitter.com/QVvHMVl3FN — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) November 23, 2022

Overall, the Colts had 11 carries for 20 yards in the second half of this game and the run defense was a massive reason the Eagles win this game. I told you not to overreact last week! The run defense will get another test this week when they face another elite young running back in Aaron Jones, but I am excited to see if the Eagles can have another good week.