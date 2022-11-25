Eagles-Packers Final Injury Report: A.J. Brown is dealing with a bug

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their third and final official injury report on Friday in advance of their Week 12 Sunday Night Football game against the Green Bay Packers.

No players were listed with a game status. The Eagles’ entire 53-man roster fully participated in practice.

The only two players included on the report (as full participants) were A.J. Brown (illness) and Josh Jobe (hamstring).

Brown missed Thursday’s practice due to illness. The Eagles’ leading receiver told reporters he’s dealing with a bad stomach bug that kept him in bed on Thanksgiving. One would hope Brown feels better by Sunday night.

Assuming he’s not going to be a healthy scratch, Jobe is set to play for the first time since Week 9. The UDFA has been a special teams contributor this season in addition to providing cornerback depth.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (FRIDAY)

...

RESERVE/INJURED

DE Derek Barnett

DT Jordan Davis

TE Dallas Goedert

TE Jaeden Graham

CB Avonte Maddox

DE Janarius Robinson (designated to return)

DT Marlon Tuipulotu

Barnett is out for the year due to the nature of his ACL injury. Davis is dealing with a high ankle sprain and is eligible to return in Week 13 at the earliest. Goedert is dealing with a shoulder injury and is eligible to return in Week 15 at the earliest. Graham is out for the year since he went on IR before roster cuts to 53. Maddox is dealing with a hamstring injury and is eligible to return in Week 14 at the earliest. Robinson had his 21-day practice window activated on November 16 so the team could activate him to the roster within the next couple weeks. Tuipulotu is out for the year due to the nature of his knee injury.

RESERVE/PHYSICALLY UNABLE TO PERFORM

T/G Brett Toth

The Eagles have yet to activate Toth’s 21-day practice window.

GREEN BAY PACKERS INJURY REPORT (FRIDAY)

The Packers ruled rookie receiver Romeo Doubs OUT. As a reminder, how he ranks in several key categories:

2nd among Packers WRs in snaps played (only behind Allen Lazard)

3rd in targets

t-3rd receiving touchdowns

4th in receptions

4th in yards

The Packers ruled starting linebacker De’Vondre Campbell DOUBTFUL. The veteran was limited on Friday after missing the previous two practices.

The Packers ruled starting left tackle David Bakhtiari and special teams contributor Shemar Jean-Charles QUESTIONABLE. Barring an unexpected setback, Bakhtiari is a good bet to play.

The Packers are missing two key defenders to injured reserve: Rashan Gary and Eric Stokes. Gary leads the Pack in sacks this year despite only playing in nine games. Stokes is one of their starting cornerbacks.

OUT

WR Romeo Doubs (ankle)

DOUBTFUL

LB De’Vondre Campbell (knee)

QUESTIONABLE

OT David Bakhtiari (knee)

CB Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle)

...

RESERVE/INJURED

LB Tipa Galeai

LB Rashan Gary

C/G Jake Hanson

CB Eric Stokes

RESERVE/NON-FOOTBALL ILLNESS

OT Caleb Jones