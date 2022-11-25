Eagles rookie storylines entering the Packers game

The Eagles are looking to stamp their first double-digit win season since 2017. Playing the Packers on Sunday Night Football will be a great test for the whole team. Though Green Bay is far less threatening than we might’ve thought a few months ago, they are well rested coming off Thursday Night Football and are in desperation mode. Thus, they’re still a dangerous team. There are some rookie storylines to keep an eye on as the team tries to rebound from some recent struggles.

Can the Jordan Davis Remedy keep working?

The Eagles should be pleased with how Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph filled in the middle of the defensive line against Indianapolis. With Jordan Davis out, the team needs reliable defenders who can play nose tackle. The Packers have a dangerous pair of running backs in Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon, and they will certainly try establishing the run early and often against the Eagles. If the Suh/Joseph duo can continue their dependable play, the Eagles have a great shot at winning as well as some confirmation that they can keep Jordan Davis on ice until he is absolutely ready to return.

Juice from Grant Calcaterra

Dallas Goedert is irreplaceable in the Eagles offense. That much is clear. However, if Philly can get some level of competency from their tight end group while Goedert is out, that would be great. Jack Stoll is a great blocker, but they need a receiving threat from their group. Calcaterra has a shot to impress coaches while he has more snaps for the next few weeks, the question is if he can do anything with it.

Still waiting on Britain Covey

It feels like beating a dead horse at this point, but every week will be a waiting game on Britain Covey to do anything as a returner. While some larger blame is due to special teams coordinator Michael Clay and the incompetency of the whole unit, it would be nice to at least see the rookie returner make some people miss when fielding kicks. Otherwise, I am not sure how the Eagles don’t go in a different direction for the rest of the season.