Is there any hope for the Eagles’ tight end room before Dallas Goedert returns?

When Dallas Goedert was placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury, the biggest concern was tight end depth and who would step up in production in his absence.

We all knew that it’d be hard to replace Goedert; he’s second on the team in receiving yards (544) and is tied for second in receiving touchdowns with three. But hope there was hope that one of the younger tight ends or receivers would fill the void.

So for, that hasn’t been the case.

On Episode 6 of The EPA Podcast, Shane Haff made it very clear that he’s not confident in the inexperienced TE room.

“Grant Calceterra is a project player, that’s why you took him on day three he’s not ready yet. Jack Stoll is just not a good football player, he can block a little bit but he’s just not a receiving threat. I think your best chance is for Tyree Jackson to just come out of nowhere and I don’t think that’s going to happen either.”

Grant Calceterra, Jack Stoll and Tyree Jackson combined for one catch for seven yards during the Eagles Week 11 game against the Colts.

On the Eagles opening drive, Calceterra picked up a holding penalty that nullified a first down.

“I don’t expect a lot of production out of tight end until Dallas Goedert comes back.”

It’s a tough situation for the Eagles to be in but for a team that preaches the “next man up mentality” and having trust in the entire roster this is the opportunity for three unproven young tight ends to show what they’re capable of. Other than that all we can do is count down the days until Goedert can return.