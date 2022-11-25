Eagles News: Sign Rob Gronkowski?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Eagles mailbag: Should Howie Roseman look to add a tight end for the stretch run? - PhillyVoice

I think that players like Ndamukong Suh, Linval Joseph, and Robert Quinn are easy enough to plug into your scheme. The same can probably be said of running backs, as long as you’re not asking them to do too much in pass protection. The Eagles seemed to have interest in trading for a back at the deadline. I think it’s harder to add players midseason at other positions, and tight end would fall into that category for me. Ebron is an interesting name for the reasons you noted, but he also finished the season a year ago on injured reserve. Is he healthy? I wouldn’t know. If there were one guy who I think could actually make an impact if you could coax him out of retirement (assuming he has stayed in reasonable football shape), it’s Rob Gronkowski. He’s a goofball off the field, but there’s little question that he is a savvy, smart player on it. At a minimum, he’d be a good blocker, and he’d give you receiving upside on third down and in the red zone. That would be a pretty incredible luxury pickup for the stretch run, in my opinion.

Eagles Injury Report: A.J. Brown misses practice, DeVonta Smith limited - BGN

One player DID NOT PARTICIPATE in practice: A.J. Brown. Brown was out due to illness. One would imagine he will be fine to play on Sunday night. Two players were listed under LIMITED PARTICIPATION due to non-rest reasons. Those players were DeVonta Smith and Josh Jobe. Smith is a new addition after not being listed on Wednesday’s report. Smith was listed two days in practice last week before fully practicing on Friday and playing on Sunday. One would think he’s going to play against Green Bay.

Eagles-Colts reaction + Eagles-Packers preview - BGN Radio

Brandon Lee Gowton and Jimmy Kempski discuss takeaways from the Eagles’ Week 11 win over the Indianapolis Colts in addition to previewing the team’s Week 12 game against the Green Bay Packers. The guys also make their NFL picks against the spread for the NFC East and the New Orleans Saints. Interact with us on Twitter: @BrandonGowton, @JimmyKempski, @BGN_Radio, @BleedingGreen.

Being Thankful - Iggles Blitz

Jalen Hurts – The Falcons and Steelers had picks close to the Eagles in the second round back in 2020. Thankfully both teams passed on Hurts. Atlanta took DL Marlon Davidson, who has one career start. The Steelers took Chase Claypool. He flashed big talent, but was inconsistent and got traded to the Bears. Both teams would love to have a do-over and take Hurts. The Eagles took a ton of criticism for drafting Hurts. It is fair to question the wisdom of the move based on how things were at that moment, but boy did it work out as a long term move. The Eagles found their QB and didn’t have to spend a ton of resources to do it.

NFL Week 12 picks, schedule, odds, injuries, stats, fantasy tips - ESPN

Bold prediction: Jalen Hurts will only hurt the Packers with his arm, not his legs. Green Bay has had more than a full week to prepare for the dual-threat starter, who is only the third quarterback with 30 touchdown passes and 20 touchdown runs in a 30-start span since the 1970 merger. Even though their defense has been abysmal this season, the Packers won’t let Hurts score on the ground.

QB future of all 32 NFL teams: Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady and other not-so-simple scenarios - The Athletic

Jalen Hurts becomes eligible for an extension in the offseason. He remains under contract for 2023 at $1.3 million, with no fifth-year option for 2024, because he was not a first-round pick. The Eagles could use the franchise tag for Hurts after next season if they wanted to buy time. They could also enter into an extension, but after coming to regret their deal with Carson Wentz, will they rush into a deal? [BLG Note: I actually think how the Wentz deal went will not scare the Eagles off since they were able to effectively move off of that.]

Every NFL team’s highest-graded rookie ahead of Week 12 - PFF

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES. Highest-Graded Rookie: DI Jordan Davis (78.4). Davis has played only seven games due to injury but has showcased his dominance as a stout run-defender. His PFF stat sheet includes seven run stops and four tackles for losses en route to a 77.7 run-defense grade — ninth-best among all interior defenders.

NFL Week 12 Preview: Best Games, Key Questions, Predictions - SI

Orr: Packers upset the Eagles on Sunday Night Football. While they won’t necessarily save their season, I think where Green Bay is at and where Philadelphia is at presents some unique opportunities for Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur. They have been pining for a ball-control game all season, and after watching the Commanders and Colts match the Eagles’ physicality, one could assume the Packers have a chance with their platoon of talented running backs.

Class is in session at Jeff Stoutland University - PE.com

On Sunday Night Football, when fans tune in from home to support their beloved Eagles, the broadcasts are guaranteed to draw a smile – even before kickoff. When the starting lineups are announced and Jordan Mailata’s face flashes across the screen, he proudly says, “Jeff Stoutland University,” in place of a college. Mailata didn’t take the beaten path to the NFL. The 6-foot-8, 365-pound natural athlete had formerly played Australian Rugby, competing at the professional level for the South Sydney Rabbitohs earning notice from the league. The Eagles drafted Mailata in 2018 in the seventh round from the NFL International Pathway Player Program – before he had ever played a snap of the football. Offensive Line Coach and Run Game Coordinator Jeff Stoutland first met Mailata in 2018 at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, with the intention of instilling some football knowledge in the young player. He has since coached him into a starting left tackle on an Eagles’ offensive line that’s commonly regarded as the league’s very best. “He comes across as a bit intense at first, but once you really know who he is and his approach and the way he cares about the players, it doesn’t matter what round you were drafted, if you were undrafted, he coaches you the same way he does with the starters,” Mailata said.

Packers Injury Report: TE Robert Tonyan misses practice with illness - Acme Packing Company

On Thursday, Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur stated that the illness that’s floating around the Packers’ locker room this week is the flu. On Wednesday, safety Tariq Carpenter, receiver Randall Cobb, kicker Mason Crosby, safety Rudy Ford and tackle Rasheed Walker were either limited or non-participants in practice with a listed illness. Today, tight end Robert Tonyan joined the group after being a full participant in Wednesday’s practice.

Odell Beckham Jr. to visit Cowboys on December 5th, according to reports - Blogging The Boys

The Thanksgiving game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants was being called the Beckham Bowl in some circles. Both franchises are interested in signing free agent Odell Beckham Jr., and Beckham is reportedly trying to decide where he would play. He wants to go to a contender and the idea was the winner of this game would give themselves a leg up in convincing him to sign. Advantage, Cowboys. Dallas got a 28-20 victory over Beckham’s former team, the Giants, and will now reportedly host the free agent wide receiver on December 5th.

Giants-Cowboys ‘things I think’: Giants have strayed from their winning path - Big Blue View

That formula has included winning the turnover battle, which they did. It also, though, included winning on third down (and fourth down) and in the red zone, playing mistake-free football and capitalizing on opportunities. They couldn’t do those things against the Cowboys. Consequently, the Giants lost a game. We have talked a lot recently about how narrow the Giants’ margin for error is, especially as injuries have mounted. Thursday was an example of how the Giants, as gritty, determined, and resourceful as they are, have a difficult time hanging with good teams when they miss chances and can’t stick to their script. The Giants missed opportunities throughout this game. On Jame Gillan’s first punt of the game, Nick McCloud missed an chance to pin Dallas at the 1-yard line, dropping the ball into the end zone. That began a day filled with “almosts” for the Giants. Dallas turned the ball over on downs at its own 40-yard line on its first possession of the game, with a curious decision to go for it by head coach Mike McCarthy backfiring. The Giants could only turn that into a 57-yard Graham Gano field goal, though an apparent Daniel Jones to Isaiah Hodgins 24-yard touchdown pass was nullified by a questionable illegal man downfield penalty on right tackle Tyre Phillips.

Washington Commanders vs Atlanta Falcons Thursday Injury Report - Hogs Haven

DE Chase Young - He was sporting a massive knee brace in his first full practice since being activated from the Reserve/PUP list ... QB Carson Wentz - Wentz was designated to return to practice today after missing the last 5 games with a broken finger.

Our expert NFL picks for Week 12 of 2022 - SB Nation

[BLG Note: 11 out of 12 writers are taking the Eagles to beat the Packers. You’ll never guess which one is taking Green Bay instead.]

