Eagles Injury Report: A.J. Brown misses practice, DeVonta Smith limited

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their first official injury report on Thursday in advance of their Week 12 Sunday Night Football game against the Green Bay Packers.

One player DID NOT PARTICIPATE in practice: A.J. Brown.

Brown was out due to illness. One would imagine he will be fine to play on Sunday night.

Two players were listed under LIMITED PARTICIPATION due to non-rest reasons. Those players were DeVonta Smith and Josh Jobe.

Smith is a new addition after not being listed on Wednesday’s report. Smith was listed two days in practice last week before fully practicing on Friday and playing on Sunday. One would think he’s going to play against Green Bay.

Jobe was limited for the second day in a row. The UDFA cornerback might have a chance to return this week.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

WR A.J. Brown (illness)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

CB James Bradberry (resting player)

OG Landon Dickerson (resting player)

DE Brandon Graham (resting player)

CB Josh Jobe (hamstring)

OT Lane Johnson (resting player)

C Jason Kelce (resting player)

OG Isaac Seumalo (resting player)

CB Darius Slay (resting player)

WR DeVonta Smith (knee)

DE Josh Sweat (resting player)

EAGLES PRACTICE SQUAD NEWS

The Eagles officially signed free agent defensive tackle Anthony Rush to their practice squad on Thursday morning.

Rush entered the NFL as a UDFA signing and spent time with the Birds during the 2019 season. He then had stints with the Seattle Seahawks, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Tennessee Titans, and Atlanta Falcons. Rush played in four games earlier this season before getting waived by the Falcons in October.

Measuring in at 6’5”, 350 pounds, Rush gives the Eagles even more depth at nose tackle.

EAGLES PRACTICE SQUAD

DT Anthony Rush

S Marquise Blair

OT Fred Johnson

CB Javelin Guidry

DE Tarron Jackson

WR Greg Ward

OG Tyrese Robinson

OT Roderick Johnson

LB Davion Taylor

WR Devon Allen

RB Kennedy Brooks

LB Christian Elliss

CB Mario Goodrich

TE Noah Togiai

C Cameron Tom

DT Marvin Wilson

DE Matt Leo (Exempt)

GREEN BAY PACKERS INJURY REPORT (THURSDAY)

Starting wide receiver Romeo Doubs and starting linebacker De’Vondre Campbell both missed practice for the second day in a row. They’re on track to miss this week’s game.

Starting left tackle David Bakhtiari and starting left guard Elgton Jenkins were notably upgraded to limited.

Aaron Rodgers was upgraded from limited to full go.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

LB De’Vondre Campbell (knee)

WR Romeo Doubs (ankle)

TE Marcedes Lewis (resting player)

TE Robert Tonyan (illness)

OT Rasheed Walker (illness)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

OT David Bakhtiari (knee)

WR Randall Cobb (illness)

CB Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle)

G/T Elgton Jenkins (knee)

RB Aaron Jones (shin/glute)

WR Allen Lazard (shoulder)

FULL PARTICIPATION

CB Jaire Alexander (groin)

LB Krys Barnes (hand)

S Tariq Carpenter (illness)

K Mason Crosby (illness)

S Rudy Ford (illness)

QB Aaron Rodgers (right thumb)

LB Quay Walker (shoulder)