Eagles News: Sneak peek of the Eagles offensive line’s Christmas album

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

WATCH: Philadelphia Eagles Offensive Linemen Absolutely Nail Cover Of ‘White Christmas’ In Uplifting Clip - Mediaite

On Wednesday afternoon, Mailata, the left tackle for the Eagles, posted a teaser to their first single that will be released from the album, a cover to “White Christmas.” Kelce was shown as he sang his part, but when it got to Mailata’s turn, he stole the show and sounded like a professional singer. Kelce was amazed by Mailata’s voice and almost fell to the ground as he listened. Hall and another assistant moved their arms up and down as they followed along to the beat.

The legacy of a champion: Jason Kelce - PE.com

There isn’t a lot about Jason Kelce that hasn’t already been said. He is one of the great Eagles players – at any position, is the consummate team leader, should someday be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and is, without question, one of the most beloved Philadelphia athletes ever. A sixth-round draft pick in 2011, Kelce is nearly as perfect a Philadelphia Eagle – and a man of Philadelphia and the region – as you can possibly find. “There’s a reason I’m following him everywhere he goes,” rookie center Cam Jurgens said. “There is a reason he’s been so good for so long. First of all, he’s an incredible athlete and for him to be doing this at such a high level for such a long time means a lot. He’s also extremely smart and he makes sure that every detail is covered. The way he prepares for each game and the way he watches film and what he does to recover and stay at that high level for the entire season, it’s been an experience that I can’t even really explain to you. “It has meant so much to me that Jason has shared everything with me to make me a better player.”

NFL Power Rankings: Week 12 Edition - BGN

2 - Philadelphia Eagles (LW: 2) - Their one-point win over Indy sure wasn’t pretty. The offense got the job done when it counted most ... but there are concerns about that unit moving forward while Dallas Goedert is out. Philly’s last 17 meaningful drives (so, excluding two kneel downs and an en end of game fumbled lateral) have resulted in three touchdowns, one field goal, five giveaways, seven punts, and one turnover on downs. Nick Sirianni and Shane Steichen need to be better.

Eagles-Colts reaction + Eagles-Packers preview - BGN Radio

Brandon Lee Gowton and Jimmy Kempski discuss takeaways from the Eagles’ Week 11 win over the Indianapolis Colts in addition to previewing the team’s Week 12 game against the Green Bay Packers. The guys also make their NFL picks against the spread for the NFC East and the New Orleans Saints. Interact with us on Twitter: @BrandonGowton, @JimmyKempski, @BGN_Radio, @BleedingGreen.

Game Review – PHI 17, IND 16 - Iggles Blitz

So what were the issues? Hurts didn’t look comfortable or confident at times. He was playing without Goedert, who is a key part of the offense. AJ Brown still doesn’t look 100 percent. And Indy does have a good D. At his best, Hurts is decisive and then makes accurate throws. He seemed hesitant in this game and the throws weren’t ideal. There was a 3rd down where Hurts took a sack and that knocked team out of FG range. You simply can’t do that. There were multiple plays where he had a good pocket and seemed to bail early. I know the coaches are good with him running to see if that helps someone to come open, but this just felt different. He did not have a good pocket presence in this game. The worst part is that he did have good blocking. Weird. My guess is that he was pressing. Last week the team lost and the offense struggled. I think Hurts wanted to make big plays and get back on track. That just wasn’t happening. The oddest moment came when Hurts ran 0ut of bounds on 4th down. He didn’t have anyone really open, but I’m surprised he didn’t take a chance. The final drive started with an incomplete pass and then an 8-yd throw to AJ. The Eagles faced 3rd/2. Hurts dropped back and had a clean pocket. He was looking downfield and didn’t see anyone he liked. Sanders was all alone to the right and Hurts seemed to look his way, but then went back to the middle. He started to run and then looked back for Sanders, who had taken off downfield and was wide open. Hurts threw for him, but the ball was underthrown. Sanders stopped to play the ball and a LB ran into him giving the Eagles 39 yards due to PI. Huge moment. I do not know why Hurts didn’t throw to Sanders quicker. That was odd.

2022 NFL Playoff Picture: The New York Giants need a Thanksgiving win against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 12 - PFF

Playoff scenarios. Home-field advantage. The dream of a perfect season is over for the Eagles. Still, home-field advantage is practically the highest achievable goal in the regular season anyway. Jalen Hurts & Co. still have a good chance of earning the No. 1 seed in the NFC because they already own the tiebreaker against the Minnesota Vikings. The following teams are most likely to finish with the best record in their respective conference: Philadelphia Eagles: 65%, Kansas City Chiefs: 52%, Buffalo Bills: 25%, Dallas Cowboys: 14%, Minnesota Vikings: 14%.

Intercepted: Breaking down Packers-Eagles with Brandon Lee Gowton - Acme Packing Company

The Green Bay Packers are facing an absolute must-win game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football. According to FiveThirtyEight, the Packers’ playoff chances can soar up to 28 percent or drop down to 1 percent depending on the result of Week 12’s games, which the most impactful matchup being the one they’re going to play. To help us break down that game, Brandon Lee Gowton of Bleeding Green Nation, our sister site covering the Eagles, joined Justis Mosqueda this week to hit on the game from all angles.

Will Aaron Rodgers end up on injured reserve? - PFT

There are three possibilities, as we see it. First, he’s been tempted to disclose it since it happened, and he finally gave in to the urge to make sure everyone knows what he’s been dealing with. Second, he decided in the aftermath of Thursday’s poor performance against the Titans that he needed to give credence to the built-in excuse for multiple poor throws. Third, he’s laying the foundation for the endgame of his season, and possibly his career. If the Packers don’t turn things around soon, Rodgers may end up on injured reserve for the rest of the year, with Jordan Love taking over.

NFL QB Index, Week 12: Jalen Hurts leapfrogs Josh Allen; Kirk Cousins slides - NFL.com

Jalen Hurts. On a day when Philly’s offense struggled to ignite, Hurts data-wiped the afternoon’s ups and downs when it mattered most in a 17-16 comeback thriller over the Colts. Down 13-3 in the final frame, the third-year quarterback piled up 51 yards and a score on the ground with another 79 yards and a touchdown heave through the air. Jalen’s 22-yard scoring strike to Quez Watkins was among a flock of pinpoint passes on a day when explosive plays didn’t come easy. Hurts shook off the unit’s early game chaos on third down and put the entire operation on his back. He runs with authority and high confidence, keeping defenses honest and playing his best football with the game on the line.

NFL picks against the spread: Vic Tafur’s Week 12 predictions - The Athletic

The Packers are done, and that win over the Cowboys was more about Dallas taking a nap up 14 points than anything else. Rodgers just doesn’t have time to throw and when he does, his receivers stink. And, he hasn’t been as accurate as he has in the past. Maybe a broken thumb has something to do with that. Green Bay also can’t stop the run. The Packers have surrendered a league-worst 11 drives of 80-plus yards. The Eagles, meanwhile, haven’t covered the spread three weeks in a row, with close wins over the Texans and Colts sandwiched around their only loss, to the Commanders. Jalen Hurts won’t be bothered by the Packers’ blitzes, as he has six touchdowns to one interception against extra rushers. The Eagles have the defense — and the coordinator, according to Nick Sirianni — to frustrate Rodgers, and they have addressed their run-defense issues by adding Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh. The Eagles’ 67.9 percent success rate vs. the run in Week 11 was their second-best mark of the season. On the 18 snaps with either Joseph or Suh were on the field, the Eagles allowed just 2.83 yards per carry and 0.72 yards before contact per carry — less than half of the 1.65 yards before contact the first 10 weeks. The pick: Eagles -6.5

Week 12 NFL Picks Against the Spread - The Ringer

Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles (-7). The Eagles escaped Indianapolis with a win last week, but it was their worst offensive performance of the season in terms of EPA per drive. The Eagles don’t have a high-volume playbook, and the Colts stayed disciplined against some of their staple concepts. The Eagles definitely felt tight end Dallas Goedert’s absence in both the run game and the pass game. After last week’s loss to the Titans, the Packers are +660 to make the playoffs. That equates to about a 13.2 percent chance. I could definitely see a scenario here where the Eagles figure some things out offensively and bury the Packers. But given the struggles we saw last week, I’m not comfortable taking them to cover a number this big. Eagles win, but Packers keep it close. The pick: Packers (+7)

From Deebo to Tua: 10 Stats to Shape the Super Bowl Stretch - Football Outsiders

3. Philadelphia Eagles Third-Down Defense. DVOA: The Eagles defense ranks 23rd against third-and-short, 14th against third-and-medium, first against third-and-long. Raw Numbers: Opponents have converted 21-of-27 rushing attempts against the Eagles on third-/fourth-and-3 yards or less. Opponents have converted just nine first downs on 52 passing attempts (including sacks) against the Eagles on third-/fourth-and-7-plus, with 10 sacks, five interceptions, and 11 failed completions. The Eagles schedule, an early-season punchline, has grown stouter: the Packers, Titans, Giants, and even the Bears are no pushovers, and the Eagles visit the Cowboys on Christmas Eve. To stay atop the NFC, they must force opponents into third-and-long situations that spotlight the talents of their pass rush and secondary. The best way to force third-and-long is to stop the run on early downs. The Eagles defense allows 4.5 yards per rush on first downs—a high-but-not-alarming figure—but a shocking 6.8 yards per carry on second-and-7-or-more. It’s an invitation to run twice and set up third-and-short that the Titans and Giants are certain to accept. The Eagles added Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph last week to beef up their defensive line rotation. The old-timey newcomers got the job done (more or less) against the Colts. Time will tell if the Eagles truly did shore up one of their few remaining weaknesses.

After getting cut 10 times, Andre Chachere thankful for latest chance - NBCSP

He was released nine times before he ever got to play a single down in the NFL. But he kept going. Every time he got cut, every time a team gave up on him, it only made him hungrier and only made him work harder. “It definitely motivates me more than anything,” he said. “I remember the first time I was released, I was pretty down, I didn’t know what was going to happen. I was already looking for flights to go back to California, packing up the apartment with my wife and kids. “But around 30 minutes later I got a call (from the Lions), and once I did get that call, the switch flipped really fast, and I realized, ‘You know what? If I keep doing what I’m doing and keep working, I can stick around,’ and from that first time I got cut I never let it get me down too much, I’ve always used it as motivation and I still do that to this day. Chachere arrived in Philly for the first time last September just before opening day after he was released by the Colts. The Eagles claimed him on waivers, and on Sept. 12, he made his NFL debut with 18 special teams in the win over the Falcons.

Giants-Cowboys: Is there a path to victory for the Giants? - Big Blue View

Very few people believe that the New York Giants will defeat the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday afternoon at AT&T Stadium. The Giants are 10-point underdogs, per DraftKings Sportsbook. None of the Big Blue View staffers who picked the game, including me, are picking the Giants to win. Ninety-five percent of those who have posted picks at Tallysight believe the Cowboys will win the game. FiveThirtyEight gives the Giants only a 17 percent chance of victory. ESPN gives the Giants just a 12.2 percent chance. So ... there is a chance the Giants can make it an unhappy Thanksgiving for Jerry Jones, the Cowboys and their fans. It just isn’t a very good chance.

Cowboys look to reverse Thanksgiving trend against the Giants - Blogging The Boys

Fans of the Dallas Cowboys always look forward to the annual Thanksgiving Day game. It has become a tradition for the NFL and always draws a big audience for the networks. This year, they line up against their division rival the New York Giants, and both have 7-3 records and a lot to play for as both have an excellent chance to get into the playoffs. Getting a division win would just improve those odds. But lately, this game has not been kind to the Cowboys. The Dallas Cowboys are 3-7 in their last 10 Thanksgiving games and have lost 3 in a row.

Commanders fans are predicting a win against the Falcons on Sunday and now expect a playoff seeding - Hogs Haven

Washington fan confidence as measured by weekly Results surveys, has hit its highest point of the year following an emphatic win against the Texans in Houston last Sunday, and Hogs Haven readers expect the winning to continue, with 91% of those responding to this week’s survey predicting a win against the Atlanta Falcons at FedEx Field.

Establish the Fun: Penei Sewell headlines your Thanksgiving Day things to watch - SB Nation

Welcome back to Establish the Fun, where football is fun and we’re establishing that more than Chase Brown and the University of Illinois. We’ve made it to everyone’s favorite football watching day, the biggest day to eat all you want and plop yourself in front of the television to watch football: Thanksgiving. On a holiday that’s meant to be about being thankful for everything that we’ve been given, I’m gonna take a moment and say that I’m thankful for everyone reading. Not too often that you get a column on your first job out of grad school and it gets a warm reception from everyone that reads. I’m thankful for the opportunity to keep sharing schemes and players in the NFL that are fun, and hopefully I’ll keep bringing you the content. Before you sit down with your first plate in front of the TV on Turkey Day, these are the players and schemes you need to watch on Thanksgiving Day.

Former NFL QB Shaun King & the ceiling gauntlet for each top NFL team - The SB Nation NFL Show

This week on the SB Nation NFL Show, Rob “Stats” Guerrera, Kyle Posey, and Justis Mosqueda discuss which top NFL teams at their best cannot be beaten down the stretch–in this week’s gauntlet. Also, Stats sits down with former NFL quarterback Shaun King to discuss what he saw across the league in Week 11.

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio