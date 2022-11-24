Thursday Night Football: Patriots vs. Vikings

The final Thanksgiving Day game will feature the New England Patriots (6-4) on the road against the Minnesota Vikings (8-2) on Thursday Night Football.

The Patriots lead the all-time series between these teams, 9-4, and New England in on a five-game win streak over the Vikings. The last time they faced off was back in December 2018, when the Patriots won at home, 24-10. They have played each other in Minnesota since 2014, with the Patriots getting an easy road win, 30-7.

The Vikings was definitely the better team through the majority of this season, that was until the completely collapsed last week against the Cowboys, losing 40-3. Minnesota has only two losses this season, both to NFC East teams — their first loss was in Week 2 against the Eagles on Monday Night Football. We all know Kirk Cousins struggles in primetime matchups, so it’ll be interesting to see how he and the rest of the team bounce back this week.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

New England Patriots vs. Minnesota Vikings

TV Schedule

Game time: 8:20 PM EST

Channel: NBC

Date: Thursday, November 24, 2022

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium | Minneapolis, MN

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Tony Dungy, Jason Garrett, Melissa Stark (field reporter)

Radio: Westwood One | SIRIUS: 82 (NE), 85 (MIN), 88 (National) | XM: 225 (NE), 227 (MIN) | SXM App

Online Streaming

Peacock TV | FuboTV

New England Patriots: +3 (+125)

Minnesota Vikings: -3 (-145)

Over/Under: 42

BLG pick: Vikings -3

