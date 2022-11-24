Giants vs. Cowboys: Thanksgiving football

The late-afternoon game on Thanksgiving will feature an NFC East matchup between the New York Giants (7-3) on the road against the Dallas Cowboys (7-3).

The Cowboys lead the all-time series between these divisional teams, 72-46-2, and Dallas has won their three most recent meetings. They last faced off earlier this season on the East Coast, with the Cowboys winning 23-16. The last time the Giants went to Dallas was in October 2021, with the Cowboys winning 44-20.

The Cowboys certainly have the momentum coming into this game, fresh off a HUGE 40-3 win over the Vikings in Week 11. The Giants, however, lost to the Lions last weeks and as injuries continue to plague their depth chart.

The Eagles will be rooting for the Cowboys to lose this game with New York looking like the lesser threat.

Here’s everything you need to know about Thursday’s late game:

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys

TV Schedule

Game time: 4:30 PM EST

Channel: FOX

Date: Thursday, November 24, 2022

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi (field reporters)

Location: AT&T Stadium | Arlington, Texas

Radio: SIRIUS: 82 (NYG), 138 (DAL), 88 (National) | XM: 225 (NYG), 226 (DAL) | SXM App

Online Streaming

FuboTV

New York Giants: +10 (+400)

Dallas Cowboys: -10 (-500)

Over/under: 45.5 points

BLG pick: Giants +10

