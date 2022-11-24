Thanksgiving football: Bills vs. Lions

Happy Thanksgiving, Bleeding Green Nation!

Our three-game Turkey Day series will kick-off with a matchup between the Buffalo Bills (7-3) on the road against the Detroit Lions (4-6)

The Bills lead the all-time series between these teams, 6-4-1, and have won their three most recent meetings. The last time they faced off was in December 2018 in Buffalo, with the Bills winning by just one point, 14-13. They have played each other in Detroit since 2014, when the Bills won 17-14.

The Lions host a Thanksgiving game every year, and at this point last season, they were 0-9-1. So, while they might not have a winning record (yet), they are still a much more promising team in 2022.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch this game:

Buffalo Bills vs. Detroit Lions

TV Schedule

Game time: 12:30 PM EST

Channel: CBS

Date: Thursday, November 24, 2022

Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson (field reporter)

Location: Ford Field | Detroit, Michigan

Radio: SIRIUS: 82 (BUF), 138 (DET), 88 (National) | XM: 225 (BUF), 226 (DET) | SXM App

Online Streaming

FuboTV | Paramount+

Buffalo Bills: -9 (-435)

Detroit Lions: +9 (+350)

Over/under: 54 points

BLG’s pick: Bills -9

Poll Which bet do you like more? This poll is closed 25% Bills (-9) (2 votes)

75% Lions (+9) (6 votes) 8 votes total Vote Now

