Thanksgiving football: Bills vs. Lions

Our three-game Turkey Day series will kick-off with a matchup between the Buffalo Bills (7-3) on the road against the Detroit Lions (4-6)
The Bills lead the all-time series between these teams, 6-4-1, and have won their three most recent meetings. The last time they faced off was in December 2018 in Buffalo, with the Bills winning by just one point, 14-13. They have played each other in Detroit since 2014, when the Bills won 17-14.
The Lions host a Thanksgiving game every year, and at this point last season, they were 0-9-1. So, while they might not have a winning record (yet), they are still a much more promising team in 2022.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch this game:
Buffalo Bills vs. Detroit Lions
TV Schedule
Game time: 12:30 PM EST
Channel: CBS
Date: Thursday, November 24, 2022
Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson (field reporter)
Location: Ford Field | Detroit, Michigan
Radio: SIRIUS: 82 (BUF), 138 (DET), 88 (National) | XM: 225 (BUF), 226 (DET) | SXM App
Online Streaming
Odds
Buffalo Bills: -9 (-435)
Detroit Lions: +9 (+350)
Over/under: 54 points
BLG’s pick: Bills -9
SB Nation Blogs
Bills - www.BuffaloRumblings.com
Lions - www.PrideOfDetroit.com
