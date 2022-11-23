Eagles issue estimated injury report ahead of Packers game

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their first official injury report on Wednesday in advance of their Week 12 Sunday Night Football game against the Green Bay Packers.

Note that this report is an estimation because the team held a walkthrough in lieu of a normal practice.

There is only ONE PLAYER listed on the Eagles’ injury report: Josh Jobe.

The undrafted rookie free agent cornerback was listed as a limited participant after previously failing to practice or play the past two weeks. He might have a chance to return to action for this weekend’s game.

Otherwise, the Eagles are happy to not have to list anyone else on the report. While they have some key dudes on injured reserve (see: Dallas Goedert), the 53-player roster is looking healthy.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (WEDNESDAY)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

CB Josh Jobe (hamstring)

GREEN BAY PACKERS INJURY REPORT (WEDNESDAY)

Whereas the Eagles only listed one player on their injury report, the Packers listed SIXTEEN.

Notable players who did not practice include: starting left tackle David Bakhtiari, starting left guard Elgton Jenkins, contributing wide receiver Romeo Doubs, and starting linebacker De’Vondre Campbell.

Bakhtiari and Jenkins have been playing despite missing practices. Barring any setbacks, they’ll be suiting up this weekend but they seem to be below 100%.

Doubs ranks second among Packers WRs in snaps played (only behind Allen Lazard), third in targets, fourth in receptions, fourth in yards, and tied for third in receiving touchdowns. Head coach Matt LaFleur indicated he isn’t likely to play this week.

Campbell has not played since Week 8. Missing practice early in the week might not be a good sign for his chances of playing in Philly.

Former Eagles safety Rudy Ford was among three players who missed practice due to an illness that seems to be going around the team.

The Packers listed six players as limited participants. Starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers, starting running back, Aaron Rodgers, and leading wide receiver Allen Lazard were among them.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Rodgers confirmed is playing through a broken thumb on his throwing hand. That much is not hard to believe considering his relative struggles this season.

Jones has not missed a game this year despite previously dealign with a shin issue. The added “glute” designation is new for him this week, however. Dude’s got a sore butt.

Lazard has been dealing with a shoulder issue that hasn’t prevented him from playing.

Krys Barnes has recently seem some playing time at linebacker with Campbell out. He’s newly dealing with a hand injury this week.

All told, the Packers are banged up in addition to being bad.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

OT David Bakhtiari (knee)

LB De’Vondre Campbell (knee)

S Tariq Carpenter (illness)

WR Romeo Doubs (ankle)

S Rudy Ford (illness)

G/T Elgton Jenkins (knee)

OT Rasheed Walker (illness)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

LB Krys Barnes (hand)

WR Randall Cobb (illness)

CB Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle)

RB Aaron Jones (shin/glute)

WR Allen Lazard (shoulder)

QB Aaron Rodgers (right thumb)

FULL PARTICIPATION

CB Jaire Alexander (groin)

K Mason Crosby (illness)

LB Quay Walker (shoulder)