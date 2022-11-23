NFL Week 12 Game Picks

Our Week 12 picks for the 2022 NFL season are in!
Bleeding Green Nation staff members are here to predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments.
You, the reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” section under our picks table generated by Tallysight.
After Week 11, I’m still on top ... but only with a two-game lead over second place. The BGN Community dropped into a tie for last place.
When it comes to this week’s Philadelphia Eagles game, everyone is taking the Birds to beat the Green Bay Packers. People are expecting a bounce-back with the Eagles as seven-point home favorites, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
BGN Community Week 11 record: 8-6
BGN Community record: 90-73-1
MAKE YOUR PICKS
Vote for your picks below.
Poll
Which team will win in Week 12?
-
91%
Bills
-
8%
Lions
Poll
Which team will win in Week 12?
-
31%
Giants
-
68%
Cowboys
Poll
Which team will win in Week 12?
-
40%
Patriots
-
59%
Vikings
Poll
Which team will win in Week 12?
-
36%
Falcons
-
63%
Commanders
Poll
Which team will win in Week 12?
-
89%
Ravens
-
10%
Jaguars
Poll
Which team will win in Week 12?
-
31%
Bears
-
68%
Jets
Poll
Which team will win in Week 12?
-
35%
Bengals
-
64%
Titans
Poll
Which team will win in Week 12?
-
51%
Broncos
-
48%
Panthers
Poll
Which team will win in Week 12?
-
2%
Texans
-
97%
Dolphins
Poll
Which team will win in Week 12?
-
79%
Buccaneers
-
20%
Browns
Poll
Which team will win in Week 12?
-
8%
Raiders
-
91%
Seahawks
Poll
Which team will win in Week 12?
-
86%
Chargers
-
13%
Cardinals
Poll
Which team will win in Week 12?
-
2%
Rams
-
97%
Chiefs
Poll
Which team will win in Week 12?
-
3%
Saints
-
96%
49ers
Poll
Which team will win in Week 12?
-
12%
Packers
-
87%
Eagles
Poll
Which team will win in Week 12?
-
44%
Steelers
-
55%
Colts
Loading comments...