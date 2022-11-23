NFL Week 12 Game Picks

Our Week 12 picks for the 2022 NFL season are in!

Bleeding Green Nation staff members are here to predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments.

You, the reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” section under our picks table generated by Tallysight.

After Week 11, I’m still on top ... but only with a two-game lead over second place. The BGN Community dropped into a tie for last place.

When it comes to this week’s Philadelphia Eagles game, everyone is taking the Birds to beat the Green Bay Packers. People are expecting a bounce-back with the Eagles as seven-point home favorites, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

BGN Community Week 11 record: 8-6

BGN Community record: 90-73-1

Poll Which team will win in Week 12? Bills

Lions vote view results 91% Bills (80 votes)

8% Lions (7 votes) 87 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 12? Giants

Cowboys vote view results 31% Giants (29 votes)

68% Cowboys (64 votes) 93 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 12? Patriots

Vikings vote view results 40% Patriots (35 votes)

59% Vikings (51 votes) 86 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 12? Falcons

Commanders vote view results 36% Falcons (31 votes)

63% Commanders (54 votes) 85 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 12? Ravens

Jaguars vote view results 89% Ravens (75 votes)

10% Jaguars (9 votes) 84 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 12? Bears

Jets vote view results 31% Bears (26 votes)

68% Jets (56 votes) 82 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 12? Bengals

Titans vote view results 35% Bengals (30 votes)

64% Titans (54 votes) 84 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 12? Broncos

Panthers vote view results 51% Broncos (40 votes)

48% Panthers (38 votes) 78 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 12? Texans

Dolphins vote view results 2% Texans (2 votes)

97% Dolphins (77 votes) 79 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 12? Buccaneers

Browns vote view results 79% Buccaneers (62 votes)

20% Browns (16 votes) 78 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 12? Raiders

Seahawks vote view results 8% Raiders (7 votes)

91% Seahawks (72 votes) 79 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 12? Chargers

Cardinals vote view results 86% Chargers (68 votes)

13% Cardinals (11 votes) 79 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 12? Rams

Chiefs vote view results 2% Rams (2 votes)

97% Chiefs (75 votes) 77 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 12? Saints

49ers vote view results 3% Saints (3 votes)

96% 49ers (75 votes) 78 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 12? Packers

Eagles vote view results 12% Packers (11 votes)

87% Eagles (77 votes) 88 votes total Vote Now