2022 NFL Week 12: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers

After narrowly defeating the Indianapolis Colts, the Philadelphia Eagles are looking to put forth a much better effort as they host the Green Bay Packers at Lincoln Financial Field in Week 12.

The Birds could really afford to turn in a decisive victory. Their last three games have not been the most inspiring performances. Things were a little uneasy against the Houston Texans before they ultimately won by 12 points. Then they lost to the Washington Commanders before trailing most of the game in Indy.

With the Packers struggling, the opportunity is there for the Eagles to take advantage and silence their doubters. We’ll see if they’re up to the challenge as they debut their new black helmets to go with their all-black uniforms in front of a national audience on Sunday Night Football.

