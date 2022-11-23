Eagles open up practice squad spot

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced two transactions on Tuesday.

The team released wide receiver Auden Tate from the practice squad and released offensive tackle Jarrid Williams from the practice squad injured reserve list.

The Eagles previously cut Tate last week only to bring him back two days later. We speculated at the time that his return may have been related to A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith being banged up and missing some practice time. Both players played normal snap counts in Week 11, however. And so perhaps Tate became expendable again. The Birds still have two receivers on the practice squad in Greg Ward and Devon Allen.

Williams was not counting against the 16-player practice squad limit while on the practice squad IR list. Unlike Tate’s departure, Williams getting cut does not free up a spot. The Eagles decided they didn’t need to keep Williams around after adding tackles Roderick Johnson and Fred Johnson to the practice squad.

It remains to be seen how the Eagles will fill their practice squad vacancy. One might think Melvin Gordon, who was recently released by the Denver Broncos, could be a potential target. The 2015 first-round pick overlapped with Nick Sirianni and Shane Steichen on the Chargers. Gordon also originally signed with Denver when Eagles senior personnel director/advisor to the general manager Matt Russell was the Broncos’ vice president of player personnel in 2020.

But this is just mere speculation. Another name to watch could be Darrell Henderson, who was waived by the Los Angeles Rams. He must clear waivers before being eligible to sign to a practice squad, however. Gordon already went unclaimed.

EAGLES PRACTICE SQUAD

S Marquise Blair

OT Fred Johnson

CB Javelin Guidry

DE Tarron Jackson

WR Greg Ward

OG Tyrese Robinson

OT Roderick Johnson

LB Davion Taylor

WR Devon Allen

RB Kennedy Brooks

LB Christian Elliss

CB Mario Goodrich

TE Noah Togiai

C Cameron Tom

DT Marvin Wilson

DE Matt Leo (Exempt)