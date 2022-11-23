Eagles News: Eric Allen among Hall of Fame semifinalists

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Darrelle Revis, Joe Thomas among Hall of Fame semifinalists - PFT

The other semifinalists are cornerback Eric Allen, defensive end Jared Allen, tackle Willie Anderson, defensive back Ronde Barber, wide receiver Anquan Boldin, kick returner Devin Hester, wide receiver Torry Holt, wide receiver Andre Johnson, edge rusher Robert Mathis, wide receiver Steve Smith, running back Fred Taylor, linebacker Zach Thomas, wide receiver Hines Ward, edge rusher DeMarcus Ware, running back Ricky Watters, wide receiver Reggie Wayne, defensive tackle Vince Wilfork, linebacker Patrick Willis, and safety Darren Woodson. The group will be pared down to 15 finalists before the final voting takes place for next year’s class. After a vote of the Hall’s selection committee cuts that group to 10 players, a final ballot is cast and a maximum of five players can be elected with at least 80 percent of those votes.

Eagles Reacts Survey: Week 12 - BGN

The offensive outlook without Dallas Goedert is concerning. It also seems like A.J. Brown might not be 100%? Two straight weeks where he hasn’t had the usual positive impact. The defensive outlook is a bit better with Jonathan Gannon’s unit looking strong after a poor opening drive in Indy. I’m buying the Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph signings making a difference moving forward.

At the Podium: Jonathan Gannon and Shane Steichen speak with the Philly media - BGN Radio

Defensive Coordinator Jonathan Gannon and Offensive Coordinator Shane Steichen spoke with the Philly media on Tuesday afternoon and are at the podium with a presser that’s locked, loaded and ready for you.

Linval Joseph was a brick wall on the Eagles’ interior defensive line, with video and stuff - PhillyVoice

Joseph only played 26 snaps on Sunday, but his impact was felt. The Colts could not move him off the line of scrimmage when they doubled him, and he freed up teammates to make tackles for losses or for short gains. He will continue to play a space-eating role along the interior Eagles’ defensive line while rookie Jordan Davis is on injured reserve, and beyond. It will be interesting to see if the Eagles play Joseph and Davis together, and how Davis grows as a player while also getting to learn from the 13-year vet along the way.

Spadaro: Eagles prove they’re a nasty, physical, grimy, and gritty team - PE.com

“It’s a long season and not everything is going to go your way. We understand that. That’s the way the NFL works,” offensive tackle Lane Johnson said. “You have to find a way to win. That’s what it is. That’s all that matters. Find a way to win. For us to be where we are speaks to the character we have here. We’re going to fight you to the very end. That’s what this team is all about.” Back to the start of this column, the idea of the weekly “overreaction.” It happens for the media and for the fan base and that’s part of the fun as everyone digests the result of the game and starts the long week of conversation before the next kickoff. Inside the NovaCare Complex and the other 31 NFL headquarters, there is a deep dive into what happened the day before, and then there is a rehash with the players and then corrections are made and the teaching continues as the next game plan is prepared and the challenge ahead is considered. The Eagles have trailed at halftime of the last two games after leading in the first eight games after two quarters and in the loss to Washington, Philadelphia’s mistakes were too much to overcome. In Indianapolis, the brilliance of Jalen Hurts led the offense and the defense came together to keep the team in the game before shutting the door to clinch the win. What will the Eagles ultimately take from that performance, from coming back from 10 points down in the fourth quarter for the first time since the 2010 season to win a game?

Cowboys, 49ers Climb in DVOA with Big Wins - Football Outsiders

The Cowboys are now ahead of the Eagles for the NFC East lead in DVOA although the Eagles are still two games ahead where it really matters, the win column. The Eagles drop to fourth after a close escape against the Colts. It’s also interesting to note that the Eagles no longer have the easiest schedule in the division; the Cowboys’ remaining schedule is easier than Philadelphia’s by average DVOA of opponent. The Christmas Eve matchup between these teams takes place in Dallas, so the NFC East race isn’t over yet. (Nevertheless, the playoff odds report still gives Philadelphia a 75% chance to win.)

Ranking contenders for NFC’s No. 1 seed: Cowboys, Eagles most trustworthy candidates - NFL.com

But we’re here to calm the masses. The Eagles are the clear-cut favorites to win the No. 1 seed. No, we haven’t been thrilled with the team’s uninspired recent run. Yet there’s one big factor in their corner: math. They have nine wins. That’s one more than the Vikings, two more than two other NFC contenders (the Cowboys and Giants) and at least three more over the remainder of the field. That’s a big first advantage. Then there’s the Eagles’ Week 2 win over the Vikings. That takes care of the first big tiebreaker. If the Vikings happen to fall back, the Eagles already have a head-to-head win versus Dallas, and the Giants — whom the Eagles will play twice in the remaining seven weeks — are also slumping. Jalen Hurts and Co. haven’t played their best football recently and surely will need to pick it up. But by dominating early, they’ve been able to put some distance between themselves and the conference field.

As a teen, this Eagles DE was told he had a week to live. Today he’s chasing QBs - NJ.com

Along with his mother Maria and a few other people, Robert Quinn waited anxiously in a hospital room at Medical University in Charleston, S.C., for the results of the most important test of his young life. Quinn, who had passed out at work, was just 17 years old and doctors were trying to determine why he had not been feeling well for several weeks. A star wrestler who hadn’t lost a match since he was in eighth grade, Quinn had so much of his life ahead of him, and everything was riding on these test results. A doctor delivered news that no one is ever ready to hear: Quinn had a brain tumor, and he didn’t have long to live — maybe only a week. “I lost it,” Quinn told NJ Advance Media. “I broke down. I’m thinking to myself, ‘Wow, I’m about to die.’ I had to come to terms with it being what it was, but I had to at least try and lift up the people around me, because I didn’t need to bring them down through the suffering I had to go through. I wanted to go out happy for the people around me and do whatever I could’ve done during then to keep it positive, because those were going to be my last days.”

Week 12 NFL Power Rankings: Eagles Still at No. 1, but for How Long? - The Ringer

1. Philadelphia Eagles (9-1 | last week’s ranking: 1). The Eagles simply can’t turn the ball over like they have over the last two weeks if they want to stay atop the NFC and secure the first-round bye. In weeks 1-9, Philadelphia led the league in turnover differential with 18 turnovers forced while committing just three turnovers of their own. In their last two games, they’ve turned the ball over six times and rank 31st in turnover differential (-3). Philly’s early-season turnover luck was ridiculous and bound for regression, but the Eagles will lose more games than they should to close out the season if they let it regress rapidly all at once.

2022 NFL MVP odds: Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts produce award-winning moments - The Athletic

QB Jalen Hurts, Eagles. Hurts provided his own “MVP moment” in Philadelphia’s Week 11 win over the Colts. The Eagles quarterback ran through a massive hole for a 7-yard TD run with 1:20 left in the fourth quarter to push his team to a 17-16 win. His numbers weren’t as pretty as Mahomes’ totals in Week 11, but Hurts produced in his unique way. He threw for 190 passing yards and one TD resulting in a 107.1 passer rating and rushed for 86 yards on 16 carries and the game-winning TD. He’s fallen a touch in Expected Points Added per dropback, via TruMedia, ranking sixth among qualified passers. He also ranks fourth with a 106.5 passer rating. Hurts has been dynamite for Philadelphia all season, but will likely trail Mahomes unless the Chiefs passer dips. The Eagles will host the Packers in Week 12.

Packers work out 6 on Tuesday, including WR Geronimo Allison - Acme Packing Company

According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, the Green Bay Packers worked out the following players on Tuesday: receiver Geronimo Allison, receiver Danny Davis, tackle Sage Doxtater, tackle Derek Kerstetter, tackle Sam Schlueter and center Chris Owens. That’s right, that Geronimo Allison. Allison played three seasons for the Packers and recorded 89 receptions for 1,045 yards and six touchdowns with Green Bay. More recently, he’s spent time with the Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons but has not recorded a reception since he left Green Bay after the 2019 season.

What does Daniel Jones need to prove to be part of the Giants’ future? - ESPN

The Giants might be on the way to their first playoff appearance since 2016, but they still need to see Jones finish a season. Jones has missed at least two starts in each of the previous three seasons because of ankle, hamstring and neck injuries. He hurt his left ankle in a Week 4 win over the Chicago Bears this season but managed not to miss any time. Staying healthy and playing 17 games was admittedly at the top of his list of goals this season. It might all come down to the next seven weeks. The Giants face the Cowboys on Thursday in Dallas, play the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles twice and face the 8-2 Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Eve. “I think there’s always more to do,” Jones said. “I have expectations of myself and goals for myself to continue to improve week to week. How that’s seen by other people is really out of my control.”

Giants will face several ‘last-second’ decisions Thursday vs. Cowboys - Big Blue View

Cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (knee) and tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye) have been ruled out of Thursday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, but New York Giants coach Brian Daboll said Tuesday that “everybody else is going to come right up to the last second.” That list of “last-second” or game-time decisions will include right tackle Evan Neal, who has been out since Week 7 with a sprained MCL. The rookie right tackle was victimized by DeMarcus Lawrence for three sacks the first time the Giants and Cowboys played, so you can bet he would like to get a second chance to deal with Lawrence and the Dallas pass rush. Other game-time decisions could include safety Jason Pinnock (jaw), cornerback Fabian Moreau (oblique), center Jon Feliciano (neck), offensive tackle Tyre Phillips (neck) and wide receiver/punt returner Richie James (knee). Azeez Ojulari, on IR with a calf injury, will not be activated for Thursday’s game.

Washington’s safety room is stacked - Hogs Haven

Somehow, it seems like since Sean Taylor’s passing in 2007, Washington has been lost in the safety wilderness. LaRon Landry, DJ Swearinger, Reed Doughty, Madieu Williams, Brandon Merriweather, Baccari Rambo, Ryan Clark, Dashon Goldson, and Trent Robinson. These are just a few of the names who have held down the safety position in DC over the course of the last decade and a half. In 2022, however, Washington “suddenly” finds itself with an abundance of talent - deliberately cultivated through the draft - at the back-end of its defense.

Dak Prescott details how he has recruited Odell Beckham Jr. to the Dallas Cowboys - Blogging The Boys

The Dallas Cowboys are in the middle of a hectic week as they dismantled the Minnesota Vikings two days ago and will host the New York Giants in as many days. We are very well-accustomed to how quickly things can fly during the week of Thanksgiving. While the Cowboys have an important game to tend to that will have significant ramifications on their standing in the NFC East, and the NFC as a whole, they also have a roster decision to address. To be fair, this doesn’t seem to be as much of a decision as much as it is an outright declaration given that the Cowboys (players, coaches, and front office members) have been very blunt about how much they want Odell Beckham Jr. to join up with them. Beckham is coming off of a torn ACL that he suffered in the Super Bowl and appears to be ready for action. On Monday night he posted some clips of him working out and in the same window of time NFL Network gave a strong indication that Dallas was the favorite to land him.

The Cowboys have built a defense that should terrify the rest of the NFL - SB Nation

Dan Quinn has built one of the NFL’s best defenses. While that was evident before Sunday, that defense was on full display in the Dallas Cowboys’ blowout victory over the Minnesota Vikings. Through the first two weeks of the season, the Cowboys’ defense ranked fourth in the NFL in Expected Points Allowed per Play, behind the New England Patriots, the Denver Broncos, and the Philadelphia Eagles. They ranked fourth in EPA/Dropback as well, behind the same three teams. They were also one of the teams best at pressuring the opposing quarterback, as they entered Sunday’s game against the Vikings with 35 sacks on the season to lead the NFL. Those numbers have only improved since Sunday afternoon. Thanks to an incredible performance — frankly on both sides of the football — the Cowboys’ defense is now third in the NFL in EPA/play, behind the Patriots and the Broncos. And their seven-sack performance sees them maintain their place atop the league, with 42 sacks on the season. Dallas was dominant on defense against the Vikings, holding Minnesota to just 73 rushing yards, 159 passing yards, and allowing the Vikings to convert just 1 of 11 third-down opportunities.

