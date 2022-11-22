Eagles Reacts Survey: Week 12

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Philadelphia Eagles fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

To no surprise, Eagles fan confidence took a hit following the team’s first loss of the season. This much was apparent in SB Nation Reacts polling.

One would expect another decline this week after the Birds barely beat the Indianapolis Colts.

A win is a win is a win, to be sure. But it’s hard to ignore how the team has been in a rut compared to how they looked earlier this season.

Last week, I wrote the following:

If I had to give you my concern level with the loss on a scale of 1 to 10 (10 being ‘the sky is falling!’), I’m at a 2.

I’d now bump that up to a 4.

The offensive outlook without Dallas Goedert is concerning. It also seems like A.J. Brown might not be 100%? Two straight weeks where he hasn’t had the usual positive impact.

The defensive outlook is a bit better with Jonathan Gannon’s unit looking strong after a poor opening drive in Indy. I’m buying the Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph signings making a difference moving forward.

A few reasons I’m not concerned about the overall outlook is that:

It’s a long season. No team is going to look perfect every week.

The Eagles are 9-1. They’ve literally never not advanced to a title game after starting 9-1. It doesn’t mean they’ll definitely do it again but it’s important to keep perspective.

Nick Sirianni and Shane Steichen were uncharacteristically bad in the Colts game. So many perplexing decisions, bizarre personnel usage, odd game management maneuvers, nonsensical play calling ... you name it. They’ve been much more good than bad this season so one could reasonably expect them to bounce back.

The Eagles’ next two games are at home. Beating the Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans may prove easier said than done. But they have an attainable path to 11-1.

Look, I get why some are feeling a bit uneasy. It’s just not the time to panic, though.

To further express how you feel about the Eagles, make sure you sign up and vote in this week’s polling: