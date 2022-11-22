Eagles News: Jonathan Gannon gets some credit

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

What we learned from Eagles-Colts: Jonathan Gannon doesn’t get enough credit - Inquirer

Gannon has become a punching bag for some fans and media types. His scheme apparently isn’t aesthetically pleasing enough for Philadelphians fostered on the aggressive defenses of Buddy Ryan and Jim Johnson. They also seem to need someone to blame when things aren’t going well. But here’s the thing: the season has gone well, and Gannon’s unit has played a huge part in that. I could list a litany of statistics in which his defense ranks near the top of the NFL. But points allowed is the ultimate measure and the Eagles, at 18.3, are seventh in the league. Has Gannon been perfect? Far from it. I’ve questioned some of his calls, especially vs. the run early in games. But aside from the opener vs. the Lions, he has made the necessary adjustments. The NFL is a passing league and the Eagles rank first in yards per attempt (5.07). In most towns, they would throw a parade for the coordinator who had that much success. It’s time that Gannon received his accolades.

Roob’s Stats: How rare was Eagles’ dramatic comeback? - NBCSP

6. The Eagles are allowing 178 passing yards per game, second-lowest in the NFL and their lowest through 10 games since 2001, when they allowed 157 yards per game after 10 games. Their NFL-best opposing passer rating of 69.9 is their lowest through 10 games since 2000, when opposing QBs had a composite 61.5 passer rating after 10 games.

Eagles-Colts snap counts: Ndamukong Suh, Linval Joseph make an impact in their debuts - BGN

Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh each played decent roles in their Eagles debuts. Joseph had four total tackles, one solo tackle, and a half sack. Suh had three total tackles, one solo tackle, and a half sack that he split with Joseph. The guess here is that Joseph, who played nose tackle in five man fronts, saw a snap count percentage that he’ll regularly play moving forward. Methinks Suh might see a bit of a bigger role than he did in this game.

Babes on Broad #94: Takeaways from Eagles ugly win against the Colts - BGN Radio

Jessica Taylor (@Jessi_Taylor21) and Sam Wilson (@SamStafff) unleash their frustration with the Eagles following their ugly win against the Colts. The ladies also share what impressed them the most and some concerns.

NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 12 edition - PhillyVoice

1) Eagles (9-1): We’ve mentioned a number of parallels between the 2022 Eagles and the 2017 Eagles throughout the season. A new one is maybe ugly wins. The 2017 team had some of those, like their Week 15 win over the Giants in which they gave up more than 500 yards. Or maybe the really cold Week 16 Raiders game, where Derek Carr kept making mistakes until the Eagles finally capitalized late. Winning ugly is fine, for now, but the Birds look a lot more beatable than they did a few weeks ago. Ideally they’ll be back to playing at their highest levels again when the games really matter. The 2017 team was able to do that. TBD on this squad.

The Day After – Back to Winning - Iggles Blitz

In the final three quarters of Monday’s game and the first three quarters of Sunday’s game, the Eagles scored one TD and one FG. That is 10 points over six quarters of football. Yikes. Washington and Indy have good defenses. There were some turnovers. There were some injury issues. There was some bad luck. The bottom line…not good enough. The Eagles are going to face good defenses in the postseason. They might have to deal with adversity. They must find a way to get back to being more consistent on offense. It was very encouraging to see the Eagles score 14 points in the fourth quarter. The offense came alive with the game on the line.

The First Read, Week 12: Stellar defense driving Cowboys; Eagles in a lull; updated MVP rankings - NFL.com

2) Sigh, Eagles, sigh: Let’s start with a reality check. The Philadelphia Eagles weren’t going to roll through the entire season playing impressive football week in and week out. That winning streak they opened the year with would end eventually — as it did after eight games — and they would be tested more than a few times. That’s what we’re witnessing now. A week after committing four turnovers in a Monday Night Football loss to Washington, the Eagles barely escaped Indianapolis with a 17-16 win. Philadelphia lost the turnover battle once again (committing two to the Colts’ one), and quarterback Jalen Hurts delivered the win with 7-yard touchdown run with 1:20 left in the contest. The Eagles actually trailed by 10 points when the fourth quarter began. So, there are two ways to look at this. One is that Jeff Saturday is doing a hell of a job leading the Colts after being named interim head coach a couple weeks ago. Indianapolis beat Las Vegas in his debut and nearly defeated the NFC’s best team as an encore. The other, which is more likely to be accurate, is to say the Eagles are coming back to earth. They’re still the most dangerous team in the NFC, but they’ve become sloppy of late and were stagnant offensively for most of Sunday’s effort. The most impressive aspect of this team is its ability to win in a variety of ways. That will undeniably help the Eagles in the postseason, but they also seem far more vulnerable today than they did two weeks ago.

NFL Week 11 One Up, One Down For All 32 Teams: Tee Higgins, Tony Pollard shine, Zach Wilson struggles - PFF

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES. One up: DI Linval Joseph. Key grade: 87.9 defensive grade. Ndamukong Suh and Joseph should share this “up.” Both players signed this week and made instant impacts. Joseph registered a sack and a defensive stop on 26 snaps, while Suh generated a sack, a hurry and one defensive stop on 17 snaps to earn a 78.0 defensive grade.

The Eagles are going to screw everything up if they don’t trust Jalen Hurts - SB Nation

The Eagles didn’t beat the Colts, Jalen Hurts did. That distinction is both absolutely critical, and horrifyingly accurate — and the Philadelphia coaches need to get their heads out of their asses and realize it.

Pollard, Perine, and the NFL’s Top Receiving Backs - Football Outsiders

QB13) Jalen Hurts. Hurts leads all quarterbacks in rushing DYAR after running 13 times for 88 yards and eight first downs, including a 7-yard game-winning touchdown on third-and-goal. He wasn’t nearly as effective as a passer, however. In the third quarter, in fact, he was the league’s worst passer—though he completed 5-of-6 passes for 43 yards, only one of those completions picked up a first down, and he also gave up two sacks and two fumbles.

Matt Ryan Can’t Find Success Against a Tough Eagles Defense - Stampede Blue

The opening drive was impressive but it was comprised of only two passes, 1 of which was a 1 yd gain. After that, the game became more pass-heavy and the drives stalled. On the day, Ryan had poor efficiency and a low success rate. It wasn’t his worst game of the year, but he had difficulty getting first downs off of low yardage passes.

Spadaro: Putting the Eagles’ 9-1 start in perspective - PE.com

First, some perspective: The Eagles are 9-1. That’s the best record in the NFL. They have a two-game lead in the NFC East and they are a game up on the 8-2 Vikings in the race for the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs – only one team receives a coveted bye week in the NFL postseason. Goals that are clearly defined within the walls of the NovaCare Complex are listed in this order: 1. Win the NFC East. 2. Win the NFC with a No. 1 seed. 3. Win the Super Bowl. All of these goals are within reach because the Eagles have had such a terrific first 10 games of the season. Perhaps the No. 1 question entering this season was this: Will quarterback Jalen Hurts take the next step in his game? I think the answer is a resounding “yes,” in every way possible. The latest example happened in Indianapolis, where Hurts basically put the offense on his back and erased a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit with a 22-yard touchdown pass to Quez Watkins and a 7-yard touchdown sprint. In all, Hurts ran for a game-high 86 yards and a score on 16 carries and completed 18 of 25 passes for 190 yards and the touchdown to bring the offense back to life after a sluggish opening three quarters.

2023 NFL mock draft: Miller, Reid predict top 10 picks, QB landing spots - ESPN+

Reid: Can I toss out another idea? The injury to Jordan Davis was massive for the Eagles, and the Week 10 loss to the Commanders showed how much the Eagles value interior defensive players. Philadelphia signed Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh in back-to-back days, so it’s clear general manager Howie Roseman wants a lot of big bodies up the middle. How about Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee here? Miller: Yeah, that’s a great pick. You’ve won me over already! The Eagles do need someone in the middle next to Davis for the long haul, and Bresee can be that dude for life after Fletcher Cox. The combo of Davis and Bresee would be a problem for other teams, as they can both beat teams up with power and quickness. Reid: Bresee would be a great fit because of his explosiveness, consistency as a pass-rusher (2.5 sacks and 14 pressures in seven games) and ability to penetrate the first level as a run defender. With Cox and Javon Hargrave scheduled to become free agents in the offseason, Philadelphia might have a need there in 2023. Miller: My early comp for Bresee is the Giants’ Leonard Williams. He’s so good at the point of attack, and like Williams at USC, he rarely loses ground or gets rocked back in the run game. Bresee has become more of a well-rounded defensive tackle this season, playing with more strength, and it’s obvious he can be a three-down asset.

NFL insider says there is ‘so so so much’ mutual interest between Odell Beckham Jr. and Dallas Cowboys - Blogging The Boys

Why would Beckham have decided that the Cowboys and Giants specifically were his final two teams? And why would word of that have come out the Sunday before they meet in the aforementioned big-time Thanksgiving game? More so why would Cowboys players be so vocally confident about bringing him in the way that they have been? If you don’t believe that last point consider what Jayron Kearse said after the Vikings win. This wasn’t some throwaway comment or hopeful sort of thing... this was a declaration.

Wan’Dale Robinson injury: Torn ACL ends season for Giants’ rookie wide receiver - Big Blue View

Wan’Dale Robinson’s season is over. The New York Giants rookie wide receiver suffered a torn ACL in the team’s loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Robinson, who missed four games earlier in the season with a sprained MCL, was having his best game as an NFL player before suffering the injury. Robinson had nine receptions on 13 targets for his first 100-yard receiving game. “Wan’Dale had a good game,” said head coach Brian Daboll. “He was really trending in the right direction. Really felt healthy and had quickness.” The Giants officially placed Robinson on IR Monday afternoon. Robinson was chosen by the Giants in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He finishes his rookie season with 23 receptions for 227 yards, an average of 11.1 yards per catch, and one touchdown.

Ron Rivera Presser: Chase Young has been activated; but he’ll be on a snap count when he returns - Hogs Haven

Ron Rivera spoke to the media today and offered a few injury updates, talked about the win over the Texans, and naming Taylor Heinicke the starter. Rivera opened the presser by announcing that Chase Young has been activated from the Reserve/PUP list. Rivera was clear that this doesn’t mean he will play this week against the Falcons. He said you start to see him looking more confident in practice, but you wan to make sure he doesn’t get hurt again. Rivera said that young will start out on a pitch count(12-16) snaps, then ramping up to the mid 20’s and 30’s.

Monday Football Monday #115: Jason Marcum on Joe Burrow and the Bengals being slept on + NFL Week 11 Recap - The SB Nation NFL Show

RJ Ochoa and Pete Sweeney are joined by Cincy Jungle’s Jason Marcum to discuss whether the Bengals are sneakily getting back, why Sunday was a must-win game and Joe Burrow and the Bengals are being slept on. Later in the show RJ and Pete run through all of the Week 11 NFL action.

